The 13th annual Yucca Classic disc golf tournament filled the Amy Lynch Memorial Disc Golf Course during Paddlefest weekend.
Sanctioned and insured by the Professional Disc Golf Association, the tournament saw 72 registrants – minus one who couldn’t make it – from all over the state, even as far as Glenwood Springs, some for the first time and others making a point to return. It also included lunch provided by Biggies.
“It’s considered recreational more than competitive, but it attracts pro-level players,” said Logan Myers, tournament director and treasurer of Buena Vista Disc Golf Club. “We have fairly high-level cash payouts for people.”
The tournament usually benefits a nonprofit entity. This year’s beneficiary, receiving around $100, was the Buena Vista River Park, and specifically the “Pocket Wave 2.0” project.
Myers played in the first tournament, then started running it from the second year on. He’s often joined by roughly 20 volunteers to help the tournament run, including Robert Moyes.
Moyes started volunteering about a year after Myers became tournament director. He tries to get out and play disc golf every chance he gets. Helping out with this tournament, he said, is plenty of fun and not too hard, “especially if you have friends helping you out … You can’t have enough fun out here.”
The participants were split into 12 divisions, including one in the Junior Division: 8-year-old Jesse Langenback III from Black Hawk. He had been playing disc golf for a long time, but this was his first time in this tournament. “My dad asked me if I wanted to sign up, and I did,” he said.
Langenback added that playing had been good after the first half of the tournament, though some of the long holes were a bit challenging. “I think it was on hole seven I made this really good throw,” he said.
In the Mixed Amateur 60+ Division, Steve O’Neill of Salida had last entered this tournament before COVID and was happy to be back again. He had been playing plenty of disc golf and entering other tournaments in the meantime.
“Playing has been okay so far today,” he said, lamenting a moment of losing three putts. “Overall, I’m enjoying myself.”
Also joining for the first time this year were Leadville residents Stephanie Cole in the Women’s Amateur 2 Division and her mother Peta Cole in the Women’s Amateur 60+ Division.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Stephanie said. “It’s really fun to have so many disc golfers come together.”
“It’s always fun to play disc golf,” Peta said. “This course is a little tricky with all its trees and bushes, but I’m having a good time.”
As for challenges, everyone could agree that the biggest would most likely be the wind that began blowing through the valley that day. “It started off beautiful and then the wind has been picking up, so it’s going to be an interesting afternoon,” Stephanie said.
“We’ll just have a good time because the wind is just part of it,” O’Neill added.
Myers felt that, overall, the weather was “pretty phenomenal.”
“In years past we have had everything from 80 degree days to rain, to snow,” he said. “It was a bit breezy at times, but nothing unusual for Buena Vista.”
In the end, the top three professional finishers, throwing from more difficult locations, were Zander Lynch in first at -9 after 36 holes, Clay McGillvary in second at -7 and Joshua Matheison in third at -6.
The top amateur finishers, covering several amateur divisions, were Joshua Parrish in first at -12, Charles Roy in second at -9 and a tie for third with Hayden Bomgaars and Robert Smith at -8.
The top female competitors were Stephanie Cole in first at +18, Paige Judd in second at +30 and Peta Cole in third at +53.
Young Langenback finished with a +89.
