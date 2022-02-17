The Chaffee County Writers Exchange has teamed with local schools and libraries to offer a youth writing contest “It Happened Near Here…”
The contest features two age-group categories. The senior division includes ages 14-18 writing a story between 600-1,500 words. The junior division is ages 10-13 writing between 500-1,000 words. Each category will have a first-place prize of $400 and two runner-up prizes of $150 each.
Awardees will receive a professional review of their work and winners will be interviewed by CCWE award-winning author Laurel McHargue on her podcast Alligator Preserves. Every accepted submission will be published online.
Hardcopy submissions may dropped of at the Salida Regional Library or the Buena Vista Public Library. Electronic submissions can be emailed to submissions@salidalibrary.org or submissions@buenavistalibrary.org
Follow the instructions on the CCWE website at CCWritersExchange.org
The contest started Feb. 10, final submissions are due by March 31. Submissions will be judged in April and winners announced at the end of that month.
