The Buena Vista Optimist Club and Mayor Libby Fay acknowledged this year’s Youth Appreciation Award recipients Feb.2. (Above) Middle and high school students, front row from left: Macy Reavis, Darren Flores, JJ Rinebarger, Lilly Lazarus, Lux Flavin and Charlotte Brown. Back row: Jonathan Wilson, Jr., Hannah Wingo, Makenna St. John, Tristan Gertson, Madeline Litvay, Hudson Wingo, Noah Bearss, Evelyn Hachmann, Ethan Flavin and Amanuel (Aman) Wingo. Not pictured: Bowen Koch and Jordyn Moore.
Elementary students, front row from left: Atlin Nelson, Ayden West, Ripleigh Knowles, Lukia Garcia, Jack Stromer, Henry Stromer, Kyle Shepherd, Everett Stearns and Carter Brown. Back row: Dekker Sparrow, Reagan Roderick, Olivia Drake, Mai Ly Sanderson, Sarah Calvert, Emma Allen, Dominic Goodwin, Fiona Walsh, Delilah van Dyke, Leila Wingfield and Elsie Rasmussen.
