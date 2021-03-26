The Chaffee County Youth Alliance, a community-based prevention program promoting positive youth development, is excited to offer its fourth annual mini-grant application for community organizations working with youth across Chaffee County.
CCYA plans to distribute a total of $7,500 in grant funding in 2021, ranging from $1,000-$2,500 per grant award, to support projects and programs focused on Positive Youth Development in Chaffee County.
Grant applications are open now and may be accessed at http://bit.ly/CCYAMinigrant or requested by contacting Andrea Schulz-Ward at award@chaffeecounty.org or Dibby Olson at dolson@chaffeecounty.org.
Grant application deadline has been extended to April 2.
