Charlie Ignee came to the United States from Italy sometime in mid-1880s. He ended up in Denver, got a job selling newspapers and stole a quarter while he was working.
He was afraid the police were after him so he fled on the Denver South Park and Pacific train to St. Elmo. He lived the rest of his life in St. Elmo.
He learned English but scattered many cuss words in all his conversations. He was a man of small stature but was friends to everyone. He knew all the conductors and engineers on the train and the bartenders and miners.
Charlotte Merrifield told me, “He was the funniest Italian I ever knew.”
She said he met the train and gave them a ride down to town in his horse and wagon. He hauled freight and people and took miners on pack trips.
Many stories came out of Chalk Creek about Charlie. He could not read or write and when he received a letter at the post office, he pretended to read it and laughed aloud.
When someone wanted know what was so funny he handed them the letter and said: “Read it. Read it. Read it out loud.”
He delivered the mail to Romley. Different versions of the death of one of his horses came out of the gulch, but all tell the same quick comments from Charlie: “Well you know, by God, she just lay down and died, or by God that son of a bitch never done that before.”
He was good friends with people in the Gulch and stopped to see some of the ladies on his way back and forth.
He gave a kiss to some and one time he had kissed the lady on the cheek when her husband who had just come in saw him. He was afraid but the husband just laughed at him.
He was asked to stay at Wright’s Lodge while the owners were gone. Friends took them and Charlie to Salida to catch the train. Since they were early, they all went to a movie at the theater. It was a Tom Mix western and Charlie, who had never seen a movie, was excited but did not understand it was not real.
He spent the whole movie yelling at Tom, “Watch out there Tom, don’t you see that bastard is gonna shoot you? Go around to the other side and get a drop on the dam-foola guy.”
The theater audience was laughing so loud and the friends who took Charlie were embarrassed, but they could not convince Charlie it was not real.
Toward the end of his life, he was very afraid of dying and worried about the event long before it came. If he felt poorly he asked,”I’m not gonna die am I?”
When he did die in the late 1930s he was in the Salida hospital with pneumonia but Dr. Fuller said he died of pure fright because the two patients in the room with him died that night.
He is buried in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista and the marble tombstone says “Charlie Ignee, King of Chalk Creek Gulch.”
For the record
This is a correction on the article about Charlie Thiele. Friends of Charlie Thiele sent me a letter pointing out that I called him Ignee not Thiele.
With two Charlies, I am sorry I used the wrong last name. I received more information on Thiele from this family. Thiele attended Heidelberg University in Germany.
They told me he was an excellent fly angler and guided them on hunting trips. While in St. Elmo he received a notice from the German Kaiser calling him to WWI, and he sent a non-complementary note back and refused.
The U.S. government was deporting foreigners but when he showed them the letter he had sent back, he was allowed to stay.
Charlie Thiele built all the rockwork in the gulch and many homes.
He started and built the fish hatchery, which is now the State of Colorado Chalk Creek Fish Rearing Unit.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit facebook.com/bvheritage.heritage
