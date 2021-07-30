This 1902 photo is of Town Lake at McPhelemy Park with the Princeton Hotel on the right.
On the far left is the two story brick schoolhouse with the St. Rose Catholic Church in the center.
The hotel was on the west side of the lake where the Lakeside Motel is now located. The brick schoolhouse is on the location of the Catholic Church Hall and the St. Rose church is where the present Catholic Church is located now.
This small white Catholic church is now sitting in Forest Square Park where it served as the Chamber of Commerce building for 30 years.
The Catholic church was established in Buena Vista in 1880 and this church was built on the wrong lot, so it was moved to the proper location a year later.
When the church building was to be used for a practice burn for the fire department in 1970, citizens rallied to raise money to have it moved to the park.
The schoolhouse was used until the school moved to the old courthouse building (present-day BV Heritage Museum) in 1934.
Then the school was used for Grange meetings and other events. It was torn down and the present Catholic Hall built in the early 1960s.
The Princeton hotel survived two fires but the third fire was its demise. It was torn down after the last fire in the late 1930s.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit BuenaVistaHeritage.org
