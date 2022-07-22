The south side of Cottonwood Lake in 1882, pictured here, is now the picnic area to the left of the bridge.
The first town at Cottonwood Lake was called Carmel.
There is a U.S. Survey which identifies a post office at the north side of the outlet of the lake as Carmel P.O. The year of 1881-82 the postmaster of Carmel was listed as Phil Smith.
Cottonwood Lake is a natural lake at 9,552 feet and is perhaps 50 feet deep on the southwest side.
The dam at the lake has been there for 150 years and was a natural dam that has been added to and worked on for years.
There was a proposal to enlarge the lake with a big dam 150 feet high in 1891. This would have flooded the valley almost up to Mineral Basin.
Money was appropriated but the dam was never built. The objections were loud and effectiv: “It would ruin a fishing stream and a beautiful valley.”
The dam was proposed to furnish a reservoir for the town of Buena Vista and irrigators.
There were other businesses at the lake, including another inn and a new hotel in 1890.
The new hotel was a two-story log building with a front porch built southeast of the present dam.
A fire in 1928 burned the new hotel. One of the hotels was named the Lake View House. A hotel and restaurant, Lake Side House, run by Phil Smith and his wife Sallie, served trout dinners, with trout from the lake.
The lake was being stocked before 1900 and continues to be stocked today. In 1892 the Chaffee County newspaper reported 15,000 thousand rainbow trout were stocked in Cottonwood Lake.
In 1954 the Republican paper reported four to five thousand trout were taken at Cottonwood lake.
The lake was a popular place for parties and often a band played for dancing at the hotels.
It was an easy getaway for local families and had some swinging parties. I was told about a pajama party for adults at the lake.
There were patriotic speeches and a fine Fourth of July held at the lake, including fireworks shot out over the lake.
There were boating excursions around the lake and fishing, hunting, picnicking and hoe downs held at the lake.
Raspberry picking was another occupation at the lake as there were plentiful patches of berries. In 1885 the BV Democrat paper reported that “10 tons of fruit were picked and more could have been but for a lack of pickers.”
That is a lot of raspberries.
At the peak of homes at the lake, there were possibly 19-25 cabins around the lake.
The six still standing on the north side of the lake were built in the late 1890s and early 1900s.
On the southeast side of the lake there were nine cabins, some built in 1880s and some as late as 1940s.
In 1954, the U.S. Forest asked the owners to move their cabins from this area and offered them other lots on the northwest side of the lake. Only two people took this offer. The rest were either moved or torn down by 1958.
The yearly rental fee for each of the lots in this Cottonwood Lake Colony was $10.
Many of the cabins had private docks on the lake for their cabins. These were removed after 1977. There is no electricity to any of the cabins.
Water is provided by a natural spring which is maintained by the owners and runs from June through August.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit facebook.com/bvheritage.heritage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.