This photo from Buena Vista Heritage is of Tommie and Robert Caskie, two brothers who worked the mines in the area.
The photo shows Robert bearing a firearm on the left of the burro and Tommie to the right. They were going up Mount Antero to work their mine. R. J. Caskie is shown as working the Silver Idol in Maggie May Gulch in Chalk Creek in the 1900s.
These small burros were invaluable for getting the miners around in the mountains. They were used to haul supplies in and then ore out of the mines. They were called the Rocky Mountain canaries because of their distinct voices.
In 1918, Robert and Tommie were working at the Ohio Mill in St. Elmo. Charlotte Merrifield in her book “Memories of St. Elmo,” tells of playing in the mill and knowing Robert.
She was in the mill when Robert’s glove was caught in the machinery, and he was pulled in and dismembered. She was horrified at the tragedy. His brother Tommie quit the mill that day and moved to Buena Vista. He lived in Buena Vista in a small house on West Main Street until the 1950s.
