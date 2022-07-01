The first smelter built in Buena Vista was the Cornucopia. It was built at the east end of Main Street in the early 1880s, but it burned down in 1887.
By 1889 a new smelter was built on the same site by the Buena Vista Smelting and Refining Company.
It was managed by B.F. Morley and became known as the Morley Smelter, a pyritic smelter. The smelter’s furnace could handle 150 tons of ore every 24 hours.
It processed ore from the Mary Murphy mine in Chalk Creek, the Star mine from Leadville and mines at Kokomo and Alma.
On Dec. 21, 1901, the smelter caught fire and was almost totally destroyed. The loss was estimated at $75,000. It was not rebuilt.
The river park baseball field is built on the site of these smelters. The slag is piled on the west and south sides where there is now seating.
The DSP&P railroad, later of course called by different names, had a spur to the smelters in this area at the end of BV’s Main Street.
The third smelter built in the BV area was the Kuenzel Smelter.
It was built in 1907 about one-half mile southeast of town by the Kuenzel Process Smelter Company.
Charles A. Kuenzel was the owner and president and his son A. W. Kuenzel was treasurer. It was capitalized and incorporated for $500,000, but within a year was increased to $1 million. Stock certificates went for 65 cents to $1.00 per share.
A huge canal 18 feet wide and 18 inches deep was built 1,075 feet long, taking a big portion of Arkansas River water. There were to be 12 turbines to produce horsepower and operate the smelter.
A brochure was printed telling about the process and the items that could be handled at the smelter including granite, glass rod and tube, patina marble, bismuth, cast iron and ironware, slate and of course gold, silver, tin, zinc, lead and pewter.
The smelter was never operated as far as I can research. However there is a photo showing smoke coming out of the chimneys, so it may have run the furnaces at some time.
The turbines were not put in the canal, although the canal was dug. It employed 100 men to build it.
Louise Winters Steel was a young girl coming into BV on the back road with her father in their buggy and told me they saw the smoke and fire from this smelter.
This was in 1910 when she was 10 years old. The fire destroyed most of the installation. The only things left standing were the cement pillars and cement ditches coming into the smelter.
There were smaller smelters operating in the mountains around BV.
One was located at Iron City up in Chalk Creek. Richmond Mining and Smelting Company built it in 1880.
This smelter had waterpower and operated with this and also produced electricity that was sent over Tincup Pass to the dredges working mines there.
After the railroad came in 1882, the smelter was shut down because they could ship the ore out to bigger smelters on the train.
Across the creek from Iron City, there was the Pembina Silver Mining and Milling Company built in 1880 but no evidence exists that it was ever used.
The Pawnee mill in St. Elmo was a stamp mill and was successful with the type of ore in the area. It was used from 1904 until 1920.
This mill was on the southeast edge of town and had settling vats for the water and sludge from the mill. A wooden flume was built to bring the water to the mill.
The Alpine smelter built in 1881 also lost business to the railroad. This was named the Kansas City smelter.
It had one blasting furnace and two roasting furnaces. It was sold to C.C. Foster and he had 40 men working there in 1883. It was sold again and named the Alpine Smelting and Sampling Company. In the panic of 1893, the mill failed and was sold for taxes.
The Mary and Pat Murphy mines had small mills to process ore onsite. Then the 200 acres comprising the Mary Murphy property and including Romney, was sold to a British syndicate in 1904.
One of the mills at the mine burned and the British company built the large flotation mill near Romney in 1912.
The mill used by the Mary Murphy at Romley was built when the Murphy was at its peak. Ore was moved from the mine to the mill by a tram which operated by gravity.
This mill property was still standing in 2020.
