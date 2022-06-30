The Buena Vista Young Guns almost placed top 3 in the state at the Colorado State High School Clay Target Championships.
BV had three full squads that went to the championship, a men’s, a women’s and a mixed.
The three teams competed against not only the opposing teams, but also the weather as they were pelted with grueling heat and a power outage.
Despite the problems the Young Guns persevered and managed to land close to the top three teams in the state.
“It was really great, only problems we had were the heat and the power outage,” young guns shooter Trace Steed said. “I think it was a good bonding experience for the team.”
The team had many successes during the championship such as Maddie Carlson winning a third place Junior Varsity Woman’s award for the state tournament.
“This sport takes extreme concentration, focus par excellence and a willingness to perform an individual sport in front of thousands of other athletes and fans,” Buena Vista clay target team coach Jake Farber said.
Included in their victories the Young Guns as a group placed second in the state weekly virtual competition, which was held at the Buena Vista Sportsman’s Club Trap range next to the historic Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds.
“The competition was tight in that venue as well with the spread between first place Sterling and second place Buena Vista being less than 160 points and the distance between second and third was more than 1,100 points,” Farber said.
Farber said he expects the scores to get even closer as time continues and that he hopes the community congratulates the team as they continue to get better.
