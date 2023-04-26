Artificial lighting can threaten migratory birds.
According to Lights Out Colorado, over 3 billion birds migrate thousands of miles in North American every year and at least 80% travel the night skies.
Flying at night reduces the threats of predators.
The problem is that this lighting can attract and disorient birds and interfere with navigating to their destinations.
Birds can fly into buildings, reflected windows and long guy wires from towers.
Birds are already using up their energy and exhaustion makes for vulnerability to collisions, predators and finding food.
Some solutions recommended by Lights Out chapters and IDA can help safeguard migrating birds.
Shield outdoor lighting to prevent lights emitting upward.
Turn off lights from 11 p.m.-6 a.m. or as early as dusk during the spring April-May and fall Aug-Sept migration seasons.
Other considerations are to convert to downward facing lights, turn off unnecessary outdoor lights, lights should have a clear purpose, and timers and motion detectors can be helpful. A bonus is a reduction of energy usage so saves money.
Most migrating birds flying through our county’s night skies are land song birds such as thrushes and tanagers. The night of April 9 over 22,000 birds (bird cast site) were flying over the county.
Think of the night flyers as you gaze up at our hopefully darker skies.
Kathy Hoerlein
Buena Vista
