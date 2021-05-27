Last week, two cases of COVID-19 were recorded impacting the Buena Vista school district, according to superintendent Lisa Yates’s last Monday morning update of the school year.
The two cases, at Avery-Parsons Elementary and in the administrative staff, both involved staff and resulted in no quarantines except for the household.
“The district will send out Monday weekly updates as needed during the summer and will continue this communication in some form in the new school year,” she said.
Yates also shared some words of thanks and encouragement to district families.
“With profound gratitude and celebration, congratulations to BV staff, students and families for the grand accomplishment of navigating this school year under the disruptions of the response to COVID. I am the first to say, this school year has not been easy, and it was without hesitation, worth it. Thank you for leaning in together to make this year possible for our students,” she said.
“While trials of this kind are never desired, we know they can be part of positively shaping us into stronger, more resilient and even compassionate individuals if we choose. May we all choose well.
“As we take time away this summer, I hope each of us make time to reflect, relieve ourselves of lingering anxiety and re-connect with each other. Play and connection are the wellspring of joy and peace. I hope these for each of our students, for our families and resoundingly for our staff.
“When staff come to mind this summer, I encourage you to send an extra measure of thanks through an email or other act of kindness. When many school districts waited to open to in-person learning, some never fully did, our staff said yes from the beginning.
“That was a courageous, collective commitment from our staff when the messages all around the country were mixed, and we were still understanding the complexity of the pandemic. Our staff showed up for this community. I have never been so proud to work with these staff, in this community, for these students.
“I look forward to building upon this memorable, accomplished year as we launch 2021-22. The best is truly yet to be for us.
“But first ... summer!”
