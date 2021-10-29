Seven members of Xi Mu, a local chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, helped Santa in Choose Life Toymakers’ workshop Saturday, Oct. 23. Only one of them had previous woodworking experience.
After getting an overview of the process, each chose a station: Drawing patterns on blocks of wood, drilling holes for wheels and windows, cutting the shapes with the bandsaws, sanding.
Together they logged about 20 hours.
The effort was in preparation for the Rocky Mountain Christmas Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 20 in the Red Gym at Buena Vista High School.
Choose Life Toymakers make small wooden toys with wheels to give away to kids. Currently we are working to provide toys for Operation Christmas Child.
If you know of an outlet for our toys, contact Mary Lee Bensman, chooselife1952@gmail.com. Donations help buy wheels.
