In a continuation of the original May 10 hearing, the Chaffee County Board of Adjustment met on Wednesday, June 14, to further discuss Xcel Energy’s request for a height variance from 35 feet to between 66 and 106 feet, allowing for the replacement of transmission line structures.
The current (original) structures were built in the 1960s with monopoles and associated conductors and wires to meet 115-kilovolt standards. The portion to be rebuilt in Chaffee County extends from the northern Chaffee County line and runs past Clear Creek Reservoir and Granite to end just past the Otero Pumping Station.
“It’s reaching the end of its useful life. We want to make sure that we make any necessary repairs … before any failures,” said Jeff Walker, senior right of way and permitting agent with Xcel. “That’s standard practice in our company and in the industry.”
The new changes became necessary in order to comply with the Colorado Code of Regulations and the National Electrical Safety Code, Walker said. Parker Wrozek, manager in the transmission line engineering department, said they take code requirements seriously.
“We don’t just meet the minimum code requirements. We have design buffers on top of the code requirements, which allow for changes to happen and to keep the public safe,” he said. “We’ve been doing this across the state on a bunch of other projects with similar results.”
After the May 10 meeting, Xcel sent two photographers to Barbara Jones to take photos to simulate the impacted view line, Walker said. Horne said the new simulations seemed more accurate to what the new poles’ impact would actually be.
Some of the main concerns brought forward by the public at the May 10 meeting revolved around the impact of the taller monopoles on viewlines and property values, poor meeting noticing and wildlife impacts.
John O’Brien, a resident of the Meadow Lakes subdivision crossed by the lines, suggested using other fireproofing methods to protect the poles from fire risk.
“A lot of the utility companies across the United States, especially on the West Coast, are using a fire shield product to fireproof their wood poles,” O’Brien said on June 14. “Between 129 and the Otero tap, which is probably 140 or so, if they just maintain the H configuration and use fire shield, it would save money, it would save them time.
Wrozek said they were familiar with and have tested the fire shield products but ran into a few difficulties. They have also explored and in some cases utilized the fire wrap products in grassland areas in the eastern side of Colorado.
“There are two problems when it comes to wildfire. There are assets being burned by a wildfire starting by another cause, … and then there’s transmission or distribution lines causing fires,” he said. “On the transmission side of things we prefer to put steel poles in. … We want to try to remove as many, if not all, wood structures from mountainous areas.”
Clark Rogers said that while he expected new information to be presented, he only heard defense of the existing plan. He also said that, from his understanding, H-frame poles would be more expensive and inconvenient but could be possible.
“If it were a conversation, the community may offer more poles rather than having 50 feet and obstructing our views as a potential option. That conversation I don’t think has been had.”
Wrozek explained that consistency of design is beneficial and often results in replacing poles that were put in recently.
Katy Welter said she specifically asked Xcel to talk with the subdivision, and while they offered to speak with her and her husband, she did not receive a response to her request that they speak to all of the property owners.
“I don’t oppose the project as a whole, but it does seem like Xcel is not really trying to consider the different impacts on the subdivision,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of other perspectives to consider there. I would like to see Xcel ask for more input and understand our options and, as (Rogers) said, give us a chance to be reasonable, which I think we can be if given the opportunity.”
Walker said he wasn’t aware of any outreach from any other citizens other than the Welters but would be happy to stay after the meeting to answer other questions.
“At this point, we’re not offering options,” he said. “We’re explaining why the why the structures were designed as they were: to meet the existing standard of transmission lines as required by National Electrical Safety Code and the state of Colorado.”
Commissioner Hank Held asked whether it would be possible to use H-frame poles if the area homeowners paid for the additional cost. Walker could not provide a certain answer as it would come down to the cost of the project.
“I haven’t heard that proposal from the property owners,” Walker said. “Without a proposal from them, it’s really hard to know.”
“The design and planning for this project benefits the state as a whole and our communities in the larger sense,” Horne said. “It seems unfair, inequitable to shift the burden of that on to the people of the entire state, or at least from the Leadville down to wherever this line stops, because of the concerns of a handful of people about a handful of towers.”
After a brief discussion, the board members voted unanimously to approve the variance request with conditions. Xcel must provide a copy of the environmental analysis to the planning department when the project is complete. They also removed the “no H-frame” provision to allow Xcel to make changes as needed.
Horne expressed his appreciation for the landowners’ concerns but emphasized the importance of taking a practical approach.
“We are, as an appointed board for the county, obligated to evaluate this proposal in that mindset.” he said. “I know some of you are disappointed, but your participation is essential to our processes.”
