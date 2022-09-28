The Buena Vista cross country teams sent a handful of runners to the Snow Mountain Ranch Invitational in Tabernash Saturday.
Freshman Elli Brooker led the girls contingent of six runners with a 12th place finish in 28 minutes, 34.12 seconds. Josie Nance of Middle Park High School bested the 25 runners on her home course in 24:38.56.
Teammates Justus Adams was right behind her in 13th pace with 28:57.50, Katie Estes was 14th in 29:05.59 and Audrey Johnson 17th with 31:07.22.
Mason Barnaby was 17th in the boys race with 23:05.00 and Camden Smith 32nd in 37:50.94 for the Demons.
The cross country teams travel to Vandeveer Ranch in Salida Saturday for a 10 a.m. start.
