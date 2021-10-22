Chaffee County Writers Exchange invites all interested writers to join a 2-hour Zoom session and Q&A with award-winning author and screenwriter Scott Thomas from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 23.
Among Thomas’ novels are “Kill Creek” and “Violet” and he has written TV and movie scripts for the likes of Netflix, SyFy, MTV, VH1, Disney, Nickelodeon and ABC.
The fee to participate is $40 for non-members, $20 for members. (Annual membership is $20, so join AND attend for no additional cost.) To sign up for this event, go to the CCWE website at www.ccwritersexchange.org.
For additional information, check out CCWE member Laurel McHargue’s recent interview with Thomas on YouTube at youtu.be/jRkck-TQSUk, or contact CCWE member Linda Ditchkus at lindaditchkus@gmail.com.
