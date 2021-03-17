The Chaffee County Writer’s Exchange is sponsoring the free March “WE Write” writing session, open to the public, from 8:45 a.m.-noon, Monday, March 29, on Zoom.
The session on writing mood will be led by CCWE member Cam Torres, a new Buena Vista Public Library trustee.
Join us for writing practice and tips on using mood to create an atmosphere that will draw your reader into your narrative. You will find additional information about this event and the ZOOM link on our website calendar, www.ccwritersexchange.org/event-calendar
Timed writing exercises are held after each short presentation, so come prepared to write either the old-fashioned way (charcoal and tree bark) or on your computer. Sharing your work is optional.
Exercises are based on Natalie Goldberg’s (Writing Down the Bones) method for writing freely and spontaneously. CCWE fosters writing and encourages publication through the sharing of resources and information.
