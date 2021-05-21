The Chaffee County Writers Exchange is sponsoring a “WE Write” writing seminar on the topic Writing Vivid Scene Descriptions.
The event will be held via Zoom from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, May 24.
The event is open to the public and free. The session will be led by Jean Gabardi. She will present writing tips for creating scene descriptions that will take participants’ writing skills to the next level.
Gabardi is currently president of CCWE and is a published author with co-author Judilee Butler. Their book, “The Last Hurrah: A Phoebe Korneal Mystery,” is a finalist in the Colorado Authors League Awards.
The monthly WE Write sessions are always an exercise in creative writing. Exercises are based on Natalie Goldberg’s method for writing freely and spontaneously.
Please register ahead with at jeangabardi@gmail.com to get your Zoom link to the meeting.
Be sure to bring paper and pen or a laptop to the meeting, along with anything else that makes you comfortable in your writing space.
