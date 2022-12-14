Buena Vista wrestlers brought back five Top 3 finishes from the Panther Invitational Saturday in Delta.
“The competition was outstanding,” BV coach Jared Todd said. “There were 18 teams and we placed sixth, (a) point outta fifth. All the teams that placed above us are ranked in their respective classification, some 2A some 3A and some 4A.”
The wrestlers bounced back from a rough opening night.
“We lost both duals on Friday night to highly ranked teams,” Todd said. “The first dual versus Cedaredge we got on the bad side of momentum and it was tough to stop. The boys wrestled well, we just came up short. The second dual was much, much better. We didn’t let any matches slip through our fingers; just competing until the end and working through positions much better.
“We didn’t let Friday night deter us on Saturday. We came out ready to compete and that is what we did,” Todd said. “There were a lot of falls, but that is pretty normal for this time of year.”
David Arellano won the tournament championship at 157 pounds to lead the Demons with 28 points.
Arellano (8-0) defeated Moffat County’s Zach Hedmon after pinning him at 1:08. Arellano took a first round bye, then pinned his opponent in the quarterfinal in 56 seconds and the semifinal match in 1:57.
Caleb Camp (8-1), wrestling at 126, took second and scored 22 team points.
Camp won his first two matches by fall in 2:14 and 1:46, then won by decision 9-4 in the semifinal round.
Camp lost the championship match by decision 11-0 to Kamron Alegria of Montrose.
Camp’s older brother Haden (9-1) took third at 190 after taking a bye, then dropping a 14-8 decision. He battled back out of the consolation bracket with a pins at 46 seconds and 2:28 to advance past Montrose’s Corbin Wallace with a fall at 3:34.
Camp then earned a major decision over Brady Samuelson of Basalt 14-4 to earn third place and 19 team points.
Colton Montoya and brother Tucker both finished third in the tournament.
Colton (7-3) scored 21 team points with falls at 3:28 and 3:00 before falling at 3:47 by pin. He then won in the consolation round by major decision 11-2 before pinning Airoughn VanGrandt of Montezuma-Cortez at 1:36 for third.
His brother Tucker (5-1) took third and added 16 team points at 120. After a bye, he fell by pin at 3:29, then won by fall at 2:46 and by 12-1 and 14-6 major decisions. He defeated Delta’s Matthew Valdez with a 7-4 decision for third.
Eli Flowers contributed 16 team points with a fourth-place finish at 215 and JJ Medina added nine points in sixth place.
Buena Vistan Evelyne Cope won her bracket at the Rob Mickel Wrestling Tournament Saturday in Salida. Competing for Gunnison, Cope took first place at 140.
“I think we are right on schedule with our conditioning and technique,” Todd said. “We will continue to work this week on some positions that we didn’t perform well in.”
Buena Vista travels to West Grand High School in Kremmling Saturday.
