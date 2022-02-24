The Buena Vista Demons made it back-to-back fifth place state finishes when five wrestlers went to the medal stand on Saturday night at Ball Arena.
The Colorado High School State Wrestling State Championships were back at their familiar home after a year away in the pandemic.
Two Buena Vista wrestlers were at the top of the podium. Sophomore Caleb Camp won his second first place medal as the 113-pound champion. Senior Seth Moss completed his storybook season as the 182-pound champion.
Moss got revenge for repeated defeats at the hands of Centauri’s Zach Buhr. Going into the tournament Moss had never won a match against Buhr even though they had matched up many times over the years and gone head-to-head several times this season.
As many anticipated, they met up in the semifinals on Friday night.
“We had a game plan, and Seth executed it to perfection,” said coach Jared Todd. “He had the most athletic moving stepping out of an almost impossible position,” Todd said.
Once out of the position Moss took advantage of a sit out not completed by Buhr. He pulled him back in and stuck him to the mat 41-seconds into the final period.
The single win over an opponent at exactly the right time.
Moss drew Wray wrestler Caeden Bauer in the final match. It was a classic championship match up that was close throughout. Moss wrestled smart and took a 5-2 advantage in the third period. With Bauer in the down position Moss was able to but him lose to make it 5-4 and then wrestle on his feet for the 5-4 victory.
“Seth came to me and said pinch me so that I know I am not dreaming,” shared Todd when speaking about the encounter with Moss immediately after he won the championship.
Sophomore Camp returned to the tourney intent on winning his second title and win it he did. Often the early round matches are the toughest to get through when there are high expectations of a wrestler.
This was the story for Camp as a couple of his toughest matches were in the early rounds.
“He found himself nearly on his back in the quarterfinal match,” said Todd. “Many would have given up in that position, but Caleb is a tough wrestler and he got out and pinned the Trinidad wrestler.”
Camp then went on to win a 5-2 decision over Coen Schmidt, the young hopeful from Merino who came into the semifinal match up with a 34-2 record.
“He was really ready for the final,” said Todd. “He pinned the opponent faster than I could tie my tie.” Camp stuck the familiar opponent Waitley Sharon of Fowler in 34-seconds.
Two Buena Vista wrestlers Jackson Helmke 132 and David Arellano 145 experienced disappointing outs in the semifinals on Friday night and both came back on Saturday to win every match possible to take third place medals.
Helmke, a senior, goes out as a three-time qualifier and a 2-time placer at the state tournament.
Junior Arellano, won back-to-back third place medals and has his sights set on competing for the championship next year.
Senior Chris DeLuca suffered a disappointed loss in his first round match, but accomplished one of the most impossible feats with a mind reset and some outstanding wrestling over the next couple of days.
He rebounded from that loss to win the third place medal. He even avenged the loss when he met up with Reid Brown in the consolation semifinals and won 5-2.
Three other wrestlers made the trip to the tournament and unfortunately came home without hardware. Coach Todd spoke proudly of each and their efforts.
Chris Hutchings, a four-time state qualifier, finished his year in the top 8 and wrestled well after a disappointing quarterfinal loss.
Chris Montoya had a successful season and won his first round consolation match over Trey Stegman of Yuma.
Abram Durbin made his second trip to the state tournament and won his first match before dropping the next two. I am really proud of our wrestlers and their accomplishments this season,” said Todd. “I am thankful for the support and help offered by our entire school and community throughout the course of this season and the through this championship weekend.”
