So, after several weeks spent looking at different properties, you are finally under contract for your dream home.
What happens next? Time to sit back and put your feet up? The simple answer is, not quite yet.
While a sense of relief often accompanies getting a home under contract, in many ways, the real work is about to begin.
So what should you be paying attention to?
There are multiple facets to consider during the due diligence process – financing, inspections, survey, title commitment – and in the coming months, we’ll take a look at each in turn.
Assuming you are financing the purchase of the property through a mortgage lender, the first thing on your to-do list is to inform the lender you are under contract, provide them with a copy of the contract and begin the process of supplying the lender with the documentation they require to process and approve the loan – tax returns, pay stubs, financial statements and the like.
Within a few days comes the Loan Terms Deadline, your first decision point on whether or not you wish to proceed with the purchase.
This is where the lender confirms with you the terms of the loan – interest rate, how much the monthly payment will be and duration.
You have the right to review the terms and decide if you are comfortable proceeding with this level of financial commitment.
At the same time, the lender will be arranging for an appraiser to visit the property and perform a detailed appraisal, comparing it to recent, similar sales to make sure the agreed upon sales price matches their opinion of current market value.
The cost of the appraisal will be borne by you, the buyer, generally included in the overall cost of the loan.
Should the property not appraise for the contract price, you have the option to withdraw from the contract, renegotiate with the seller or pay the difference between the appraised value and the purchase price.
Assuming the property appraises, the final step in the loan process is the Loan Approval Deadline.
Generally, this comes a week or so before closing, and the lender, having reviewed all the financial information you provided and the appraisal, makes the final decision whether to approve the loan.
Should the loan not be approved, you can terminate the contract and retain your earnest money.
Of all the hurdles to be cleared between going under contract and closing, the loan process is generally the longest and can take anywhere from 6-8 weeks to complete.
Hayden Mellsop is a board member of the Realtors of Central Colorado.
