Women Who Care raise $14K toward GARNA event van

Chaffee County Women Who Care selected the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association in April to receive the group’s quarterly donation of $100 per member, a total of $14,063. GARNA will use the funds to purchase a “new to GARNA” used van for youth and event recycling programs. Chaffee WWC is composed of almost 140 local women who gather four times per year to select a non-profit to financially support. Taking part in the check passing were, front row from left, Vivian Erickson, Truman Juba, Lydia Adamec; back row Zia Knauer, Marlowe Hill, Dominique Naccarato, Rose Lenth, Coya Romero, Marilyn Bouldin, Lake Secour, Anabelle Soltz, Isaac Lundberg, Maggie Murdoch and Denver Mattfeld.
