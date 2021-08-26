Chaffee County Women Who Care is a philanthropic group made up of over one hundred local women.
They gather four times per year to select a local non-profit to financially support. Each member donates $100 to the selected organization.
Jane’s Place, whose mission is to provide safe, stable and affordable housing for people in housing transition is named in honor of Jane Whitmer and her legacy of service to the people of Chaffee County.
The new development will be located on the corner of Colo. 291 and Third Street in Salida on land previously owned by Jane Whitmer and her husband Ron Ferris.
Jane’s Place will be comprised of 17 rental units, providing transitional housing for a minimum of 48 residents.
It will also have space for a non-profit development center and a coffee shop operated by Achieve, Inc., a non-profit organization that provides job training and work for hard-to-employ populations.
CCWWC supported Achieve, Inc. and its Little Engine Eatery in Buena Vista in 2020.
Jane’s Place is scheduled to open in the summer of 2022.
