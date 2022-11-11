On Friday, Nov. 4, the Women’s Missionary Society at the Congregational United Church of Christ, in Buena Vista held its 95th annual bazaar. The WMS thanks the many community members who have supported us through the years. The quilt raffle is one of the constant features of the bazaar. This year’s winner was Ruth Amster, taking home “Sunbonnet Sue.”
A second raffle item, a vintage painting donated by Marcille Drake, was won by Judy Longo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.