Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Pelvic Health Rehab team and Dr. Lydia Segal, M.D., MPH will soon offer a free women’s health series titled “Menopause: Before, During and After.”
This 5-week course will begin on Monday, June 19, and take place weekly thereafter from noon to 2 p.m. outside at the HRRMC Outdoor Exercise Pavilion (weather-permitting), located on the west side of the hospital on the walking path at 1000 Rush Dr. in Salida.
Program content is geared towards women of all ages, and will address common menopause concerns, such as treatment options for hormones, pelvic physical therapy considerations and nutritional principles as they apply to menopause. The course will also incorporate movement therapies, such as Pilates, yoga, tai chi and strength and conditioning.
The course is free to the public and limited to 20 participants.
To register, and for more information, please call (719) 530-2040.
