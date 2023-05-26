Think it’s time for someone besides your closest friends to see your art? Now’s the chance to go public! The Women’s Caucus for Art, Colorado Chapter, is cohosting the “Salida Confluence Exhibition” with the Woman Artists of Arkansas River Valley featuring the work of Salida area women artists at the Paquette Gallery at the Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., Salida. The show will run from Thursday, July 6 through Sunday, July 30.
Women artists from Chaffee County and the area surrounding Salida may submit art to be exhibited in the show through June 5. The form for submissions can be found at tinyurl.com/mrx5dsme
The public is invited to the Opening Artists Reception, on Thursday, July 6 from 5-6:30 p.m. Members of the Denver Metropolitan Area Chapter will be present at the reception.
On Friday, July 7, in conjunction with the exhibition, the Women’s Caucus for Art, Colorado Chapter, is hosting a Creating Authentic Artists Statements Workshop from 9 a.m. – noon at the Salida Scout Hut, 210 East Sackett Ave., Salida. Members of the WCACO, are looking forward to meeting the women artists in the Salida area and sharing information about the National Women’s Caucus for Art (WCA) organization. The cost for the workshop is $10. Online sign up for the workshop: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b084dacac28a5ff2-creating
On Saturday, July 8 from 9-11 a.m., members of the Women’s Caucus for Art, Colorado Chapter from Denver will host a Membership Informational Social at the Salida Scout Hut, 210 East Sackett Ave Salida Colorado to introduce Salida area artists to the national organization, Women’s Caucus for Art, and share the activities and goals of the Colorado Chapter. The Colorado Chapter is open to all Colorado artists.
This exhibition is part of the Woman’s Caucus for Art, Colorado Chapter goal to expand exhibition opportunities for women artists outside the Denver Metropolitan Area. The mission of this networking working organization for women in the arts is to create community through art, education and social activism.
The WCACO is committed to:
• Recognizing the contributions of women in the arts
• Providing women with leadership opportunities and professional development
• Expanding networking and exhibition opportunities for women
• Supporting local, national and global art activism
• Advocating for equity in the arts for all.
In conjunction with the “Salida Confluence Exhibition,” the Women’s Caucus for Art, Colorado Chapter, ACO is exhibiting murals painted by WCACO members featuring portraits of Colorado women artists past and present along with loose interpretations of their most notable art. The mobile murals will be exhibited around Salida. For more information on the women artists represented on the murals, visit: https://www.wcaco.org
