4:35 p.m.:

This Afternoon
Snow. High near 47. East southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 3. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches possible.
Monday
Snow. High near 21. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values between -5 and -10. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west northwest in the evening.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 37. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the morning.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 46.

This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of central...east

central...south central and southeast Colorado.

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight

Patchy dense fog is possible around the Palmer Divide this

morning.

A winter storm will impact the region today and tonight,

providing a wintry mix of snow and freezing drizzle this morning

to parts of the plains, area wide accumulating snow later today

into tonight, and much colder temperatures to the region. Snow is

near certain for most of the area, with the heaviest snow over the

mountains, especially across the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo

ranges. Snow packed and icy roadways will be possible this

morning, and become more widespread later today into tonight. Cold

temperatures in the single digits with sub-zero wind chills are

expected tonight.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday

Snow packed and icy roadways are expected again Monday into

Monday night. The commute over much of the region Monday morning

will likely be difficult due to slick and snow packed roadways,

with very cold air and sub-zero wind chills the first half of the

day on Monday. Snowfall will gradually diminish across much of the

region during the day on Monday, though locations closer to the

New Mexico border may see snow persist into Tuesday and Wednesday,

as the storm makes only slow eastward progress through the

period.

