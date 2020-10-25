UPDATED FORECAST ast of 4:35 p.m.:
This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of central...east
central...south central and southeast Colorado.
.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight
Patchy dense fog is possible around the Palmer Divide this
morning.
A winter storm will impact the region today and tonight,
providing a wintry mix of snow and freezing drizzle this morning
to parts of the plains, area wide accumulating snow later today
into tonight, and much colder temperatures to the region. Snow is
near certain for most of the area, with the heaviest snow over the
mountains, especially across the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo
ranges. Snow packed and icy roadways will be possible this
morning, and become more widespread later today into tonight. Cold
temperatures in the single digits with sub-zero wind chills are
expected tonight.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday
Snow packed and icy roadways are expected again Monday into
Monday night. The commute over much of the region Monday morning
will likely be difficult due to slick and snow packed roadways,
with very cold air and sub-zero wind chills the first half of the
day on Monday. Snowfall will gradually diminish across much of the
region during the day on Monday, though locations closer to the
New Mexico border may see snow persist into Tuesday and Wednesday,
as the storm makes only slow eastward progress through the
period.
