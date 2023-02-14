As of 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, the National Weather Service has announced a Winter Storm Warning for the eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 ft, western Chaffee County between 9000 and 11,000 ft, central Chaffee County below 9,000 ft and the western Mosquito Range and east Chaffee County above 9,000 ft.
The storm warning will be in effect 2 p.m. this afternoon until 5 p.m. MST on Wednesday.
* WHAT – Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE – eastern Sawatch Mountains and Chaffee county.
* WHEN – From 2 p.m. this afternoon to 5 p.m. MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS – Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS – If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.
More information can be found at shorturl.at/fKX19
