Colorado Department of Transportation is advising travelers to be prepared for poor road conditions due to falling and blowing snow, beginning today and lasting through Wednesday.
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and warnings for western and southern Colorado.
Salida is under a hazardous weather outlook, with high wind and snowfall, while Monarch Pass is under a winter weather advisory, with high winds and snowfall of several inches possible.
Tuesday's forecast for Buena Vista calls for a 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 5 p.m., mostly cloudy with a high near 28 and blustery, with a west northwest wind 20 to 25 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 14 and a west wind around 15 mph.
Wednesday calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 30 wind chill values between zero and 10 on a west wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph
The NWS is predicting up to a foot of snow in the mountains, and 4 inches is possible in the high valleys. Visibility from snow may be limited, making travel difficult.
CDOT recommends delaying travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, check weather and travel resources at COtrip.org for the latest information about potential delays and road closures due to severe weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.