elevateHER and The Cellar on Railroad are teaming up for a “different virtual event,” called Virtual Vino Monday, March 1.
“Attendees will spend an hour with three female sommeliers and the elevateHER crew to learn, laugh, and drink wine. The sommeliers will speak about their journey towards becoming sommeliers, as well as tips on choosing wine, characteristics of a good wine, and different wine regions,” said elevateHER executive director Kristen Van Norman.
Proceeds for the event go to benefit the winter program for elevateHER, a local nonprofit that provides outdoor programming for girls.
Tickets are $125 per wine package, which includes three bottles of wine, small plates and tapas to pair with, a wine class from three sommeliers, wine facts and trivia, and virtual community building.
Wine packages will be available for pick up Sunday, Feb. 28, at The Cellar on Railroad from 2-4 p.m., with the virtual event the next evening, beginning Monday at 6 p.m., March 1.
For more information, please call Kristen at 970-401-4210 or email kristen@elevateherco.org.
