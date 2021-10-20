VirJeanne Funston Williams celebrated her 90th birthday on Oct. 9 with a party at Mt. Princeton Trailer Park. Her four children, Bob, Randy, wife Karen, Rhonda and Becky attended. There were over 86 people at the party.
VirJeanne was born in Hugo. She was married to Scott Funston for 25 years and later Art Williams for 21 years. She has three grandsons, one granddaughter and three great-grandchildren.
VirJeanne and Scott moved to Buena Vista in 1968. She belongs to the Congregational United Church of Christ. She has been active in the Church Missionary since 1986.
She worked for Sangre de Cristo Electric Coop for 18 years and was thrilled that some of the employees came to her birthday party.
VirJeanne has loved living in Buena Vista for most of her life and thanks all her friends and neighbors for coming to the party.
