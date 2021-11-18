This is a Midland train at the town of Wildhorse.
The engine is facing south so the tunnels are behind it. The town was located 3 miles north of Buena Vista on the flat before the tunnels.
Wildhorse had a railroad repair yard and, as can be seen in the photo, three sets of tracks. It had some homes, a schoolhouse and a water tank.
The Colorado Midland came from Colorado Springs and arrived in Buena Vista in July 1887.
The tracks stayed on Midland Hill 450 feet above town. The Depot and other buildings were located here.
The Barbara Whipple Trail was the stage road down into town from the Depot. A wooden bridge was used at the Arkansas River until it was burned in 1955-56.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit BuenaVistaHeritage.org
