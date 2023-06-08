Thursday
June 8
FOREST SERVICE WORKSHOP June 8-9, Colorado Mountain College Leadville Campus, 901 South Highway 24. Workshop for small businesses interested in government contracts to support the Forest Service and wildland firefighting. Runs 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on June 8 and 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on June 9. Register for the workshops at https://coptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/34774?embedded=0 (June 8) and https://coptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/34780?embedded=0 (June 9). For more information, contact Tom Fuller, (719) 493-0553, t.fuller@coloradoptac.org
INTUITIVE BOTANICAL DRAWINGS 2 June 8, noon - 2 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Connect with nature through art sketching using botanicals for inspiration. Please bring botanical reference material to class - pinecones, flowers, leaves, etc. Class size limited to 12. Register at forms.gle/iaUcMpdarnJSGaB27
CPW BIG GAME SEASON STRUCTURE PUBLIC MEETING June 8, 6 - 7:30 p.m., Chaffee County Archery Range & Browns Canyon Bowhunters, 16201 US Hwy 285 (south of Chaffee Landfill). Learn about the current BGSS and the potential changes CPW is considering. CPW wants to give the public ample opportunities to provide input and help inform the BGSS planning process. For more information regarding these public meetings, visit our BGSS EngageCPW page.
Friday
June 9
DESTINATION STORY TIME: ACA PRODUCTS June 9, 10 - 11 a.m., 702 Gregg Drive, Buena Vista. Put on your Carharts and come out to ACA for storytime. Explore the big trucks after a few rocky stories. All ages welcome.
HCB PET FOOD DRIVE June 9, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., High Country Bank, 7360 West Hwy 50, Salida. Food drive for Ark-Valley Humane Society. All types of cat and dog food will be accepted in unopened bags. For questions, contact Emy Luebbering at eluebbering@ark-valley.org
CHAFFEE COUNTY PATRIOTS TOWN HALL June 9, 6:30 p.m., St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church – Church Hall, 118 S. Gunnison Ave. Presentation by Joe Oltmann, system architecture expert and David Clements, former law professor and prosecutor. The Greater Magistrates Tour will discuss restoring trust in elections. Snacks provided. Tickets will be available for the 1940s dance on July 14 presented by the Chaffee County Patriots.
Weekend
June 10-11
CHAFFEE COUNTY PATRIOTS FLAG WAVING June 10, 10 a.m. - noon, the corner of Main Street and Hwy 24.
Monday
June 12
ANNUAL NARFE PICNIC June 12, 11:30 a.m., 27740 Rancho Sawatch, Buena Vista. Chicken entree provided; attendees are asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share and beverage of their choice. Water and tea will also be available. A brief business meeting will follow. Please RSVP with the number planning to attend no later than June 9 to Greg Kann, Chapter President, at gkkpbk@aol.com or 303-718-7307. Picnic is open to all chapter members, spouses, significant others and prospective members. For more information call Greg Kann or Jean Hanfelt, 719-539-6467.
WRITING WOW WORKSHOP June 12, 1 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Three-part workshop led by local author Jan Pratt on writing “Wonderful, Original Work.” Ages 8-12. Parents are welcome to attend with their children and write together. Register at forms.gle/JbNwjpcuQo4UHt3a9
Tuesday
June 13
PORTRAITS OF BV PAST AND PRESENT June 13, 12 - 2 p.m. Teens. With cooperation from historian Suzy Kelly, study historical photos of Buena Vista and take pictures of Buena Vista today in this four-part class. The final project, a collection of student work, will be presented during the library’s July 28 Movie Night at the Drive In. Bring your phone camera or digital camera, or use one of the library iPads. Register at forms.gle/ZYPmb79u28y9vHif7
“STORIES IN A FLASH” FICTION WRITING WORKSHOP June 13, 3 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Include all of the elements of a satisfying story but at a greatly-reduced word count (100-1,500 words). Three-part workshop led by local author Laurel McHargue. Attend one or all of the sessions. Register at forms.gle/z5bLNXfiCAHboE3HA
CHAFFEE COUNTY REPUBLICANS MEETING June 13, 6 - 8 p.m., Poncha Springs Town Hall Community Room, 330 Burnett Ave. Open to the public. Guest speaker Eli Bremmer – a U.S. Air Force veteran, Olympic pentathlete and former U.S. Senate candidate – will be speaking about setting goals, democracy in America and how to move forward as a united country.
Wednesday
June 14
INTRO TO WOOD CARVING June 14, 10 a.m. - noon, McPhelemy Park, Buena Vista. Create a feather from narrowleaf cottonwood bark from downed trees using basic tools and techniques. All wood and tools are provided, but Kevlar and leather gloves are also recommended. Register at forms.gle/piZ1HgjxtbCxYWP58
YOUNG AT HEART POTLUCK LUNCHEON June 14, noon, Buena Vista Community Center. Chicken salad will be served. Please bring a side dish and your own place setting. Our speaker will be Karen Dills from the BV Boys and Girls Club. Door prizes will be awarded.
“STORIES IN A FLASH” FICTION WRITING WORKSHOP June 14, 3 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Include all of the elements of a satisfying story but at a greatly-reduced word count (100-1,500 words). Three-part workshop led by local author Laurel McHargue. Attend one or all of the sessions. Register at forms.gle/z5bLNXfiCAHboE3HA
LOOKING FORWARD
HOMEBUYER’S WORKSHOP June 15, noon, Colorado Mountain College, 349 East 9th St., Salida, Room 104. The workshop takes participants through the home buying process from loan application to loan closing and life as a homeowner. Free, but reservations are required. For more information, contact (719) 269-7687, or laura.yost@uaacog.com
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK June 15, 1 - 2 p.m. Bestselling author and award-winning photographer Jamie Beck looks at her photography collection “An American in Provence.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
“STORIES IN A FLASH” FICTION WRITING WORKSHOP June 15, 3 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Include all of the elements of a satisfying story but at a greatly-reduced word count (100-1,500 words). Three-part workshop led by local author Laurel McHargue. Attend one or all of the sessions. Register at forms.gle/z5bLNXfiCAHboE3HA
HCB PET FOOD DRIVE June 16, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., High Country Bank, 516 US Highway 24 North, Buena Vista. Food drive for Ark-Valley Humane Society. All types of cat and dog food will be accepted in unopened bags. For questions, contact Emy Luebbering at eluebbering@ark-valley.org
PILATES/MEDITATION June 16, noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
INTRO TO FLY FISHING AND CASTING June 17, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Learn the basics of fly fishing and casting, plus tips from a local angler. Practice on the lawn before transitioning to water. Fly rods provided, or bring your own. Pizza provided for lunch. Register at forms.gle/KQFbcSUxT4tcP9zM9
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION June 17, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Stonecroft Speaker Linda Roush from Fruita, Co. Music by LaRae Garretson. High Tea will be enjoyed. Wear a beautiful hat and bring your favorite teacup. $10 per person. Please RSVP to Jan 719-395-3108 or Betty 719-395-6967.
HAZEL MILLER CONCERT June 17, 7 p.m., Tabor Opera House, Leadville. Hazel Miller and her band will rock the Tabor with an energetic blend of jazz, blues, R&B and more. Season subscriptions and tickets for individual shows are available at TaborOperaHouse.org
JUNE CHAUTAUQUA June 18, 2 p.m., Lake George Charter School, 38874 US Hwy 24, Lake George. Pikes Peak Historical Society presents Judge James Castello, the founder of Florissant. Third generation grandson Robert Cox plans to share stories and a tale or two portraying his great-great-great-grandfather. For more information call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861.
TABOR YOUTH COLLECTIVE WORKSHOPS June 19-23 and June 26-29, Tabor Opera House, Leadville. The Tabor Youth Collective returns with free workshops on theater and the arts to local youth. Participants will give a free performance on the Tabor’s famous stage on June 29 at 7 p.m.
WRITING WOW WORKSHOP June 19, 1 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Three-part workshop led by local author Jan Pratt on writing “Wonderful, Original Work.” Ages 8-12. Parents are welcome to attend with their children and write together. Register at forms.gle/JbNwjpcuQo4UHt3a9
‘MENOPAUSE: BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER’ This 5-week course will take place weekly starting June 19 from noon to 2 p.m. outside at the HRRMC Outdoor Exercise Pavilion (weather-permitting), located on the west side of the hospital on the walking path at 1000 Rush Dr. in Salida. The course is free to the public and limited to 20 participants. To register, and for more information, please call (719) 530-2040.
ONGOING EVENTS
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS first and third Sunday of each month, 2 p.m., open meeting at CUCC, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous (OA) can help. Call or text 719-937-1271 for details.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
RALLEY IN THE VALLEY PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION is open from June 1 to Aug. 18 at pickleballbrackets.com. The tournament is open to players 10 and older. Cost is $40 for one event, $10 for a second event and a $5 registration fee. To learn about Peak to Peak Pickleball Club, visit peaktopeakpickleball.com
Buena Vista Library
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI Chaffee County - An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
