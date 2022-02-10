Thursday, Feb. 10
GREAT DECISIONS: CLIMATE CHANGE Feb. 10, 4:30 p.m. The ideological divide in the United States on the subject of climate change has impeded progress in curbing greenhouse emissions. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for the Zoom link.
Weekend, Feb. 12-13
February Flag Waving Freedom Rally Feb. 12, 10 a.m. - noon, corner of Main and Highway 24, Buena Vista. Supporting Canadian truckers. Bring your American and/or Canadian flag.
HCFAA PRESENTS THE JUNGLE BOOK KIDS Feb. 12 & 13, 6 p.m., Darren Patterson Christian Academy, 518 S. San Juan Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. $10 for adults, $5 for students, free for ages 3 and under.
VALENTINE MAKERS MARKET Feb. 13, The Loft Theater, 413 Main Street. The market features 20+ local artists, bakers, makers and farmers with unique handcrafted wares. There will also be hot coffee and gourmet drinks from Coffee by Topo, fresh-baked breads from Little Red Hen Bakery and gourmet candy from Gracie’s Farmstead.
Monday, Feb. 14
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS Feb. 14, noon - 1 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring Lisa Duran on current immigration issues. Questions for Duran may be submitted in advance to Linda Mulka at llmulka@msn.com. The Zoom link to the meeting can be found at www.lwvchaffeecounty.org
CHAFFEE COUNTY REPUBLICANS MEETING Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m., Buena Vista Airport. Chaffee County Republicans will meet to listen to four candidates for county, state and U.S. Senate. In observance of Valentines Day, there will be special cupcakes and a little fun along with business.
LOOKING FORWARD
HUMAN TRAFFICKING IN BUENA VISTA Feb. 17, 10 a.m. - noon, digital or in-person at BV Community Center, 715 E. Main Street. Join the Laboratory to Combat Human Trafficking in collaboration with Buena Vista Hope for important training on how human trafficking is impacting this state and region. Lunch and snacks provided by BV Hope. Email buenavistahope@gmail.com to receive Zoom information.
HOMEBUYER’S WORKSHOP Feb. 17, noon, UAACOG office, 3224-A Independence Road, Cañon City. This one-day workshop takes participants through the home buying process from loan application to loan closing and life as a homeowner. Free to the public. Reservations are required. For more information or to make reservations contact CCH at: https://cchousing.force.comnwcompass, laura.yost@uaacog.com, 719-269-7687
ONGOING EVENTS
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
Virtual Alphabet Story Time Fridays through June 3. Come to the library the Monday before through the Monday after each Story Time to pick up your alphabet letter kit. The books Mrs. Hancock reads each week are available for checkout at the library. Age 2 - 5 years old, siblings welcome. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for the Zoom link.
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second Wednesday of the month, Wesley & Rose Restaurant, Surf Hotel. The public is invited.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
NAMI Chaffee County An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
