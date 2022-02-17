Thursday, Feb. 17
HUMAN TRAFFICKING IN BUENA VISTA Feb. 17, 10 a.m. - noon, digital or in-person at BV Community Center, 715 E. Main Street. Join the Laboratory to Combat Human Trafficking in collaboration with Buena Vista Hope for important training on how human trafficking is impacting this state and region. Lunch and snacks provided by BV Hope. Email buenavistahope@gmail.com to receive Zoom information.
HOMEBUYER’S WORKSHOP Feb. 17, noon, UAACOG office, 3224-A Independence Road, Cañon City. Free to the public. Reservations are required. For more information or to make reservations contact CCH at: https://cchousing.force.comnwcompass, laura.yost@uaacog.com, 719-269-7687
Virtual Lecture: Tuskegee Airmen Feb. 17, 1 p.m. Learn the struggles and triumphs of the first black U.S. military aviators, as well as the history of race in the military through this fascinating lecture from Active Minds. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for the Zoom link.
Weekend, Feb. 19-20
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION Feb. 19, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse, 27665 CR 313. Main speaker is Bobbi Deckard, with special feature “Celebrate Recovery” by Lillie Jones. Special music and refreshments included. $10 per person, $5 for under 30. RSVP to Betty 395-6967 or Judy 395-8230
HUMAN TRAFFICKING AWARENESS CLASS Feb. 19, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., digital or in-person at Salida Library. Featuring Kristin Hersh of Human Trafficking Task Force of Southern Colorado. Light lunch provided by BV Hope. Email buenavistahope@gmail.com to receive Zoom information.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS Feb. 22, noon - 1 p.m. Public Zoom meeting featuring commissioners Keith Baker, Greg Felt and Rusty Granzella who will discuss workforce and economic development, affordable housing, use and health of public lands and forests, COVID-19 response and more. The Zoom link can be found at lwvchaffeecounty.org. Questions can be submitted before 2/18/22 to karendils4@gmail.com
LOOKING FORWARD
MANAGE YOUR MONEY WORKSHOP Feb. 24, noon - 4 p.m., UAACOG Office, 3224-A Independence Road, Cañon City. Enrollment is open for this free, public Central Colorado Housing workshop. Reservations are required. For more information or to make reservations contact CCH at: https://cchousing.force.com/nwcompass, laura.yost@uaacog.com, 719-269-7687
GREAT DECISIONS: U.S. & RUSSIA Feb. 24, 4:30 p.m. Arms control, Russian interference in U.S. elections and support of cyber attacks, the status of Ukraine and the fate of opposition politicians in Russia. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for the Zoom link.
ONGOING EVENTS
VITA PROGRAM Feb. 3 - April 7, Thursdays, 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., BV Community Center Aspen Room. Free income-tax return preparation and electronic filing in Buena Vista, sponsored by The Rotary Club of Buena Vista. Appointments are required and can be made by calling or texting 719-293-1857.
CCWE YOUTH WRITING CONTEST. The theme for this Chaffee County Writers Exchange short fiction contest is “It Happened Near Here…” Senior division is ages 14-18 writing a story between 600-1500 words, and junior division is ages 10-13 writing between 500-1000 words. Each category will have a first-place prize of $400 and two runner-up prizes of $150 each. Submissions due by March 31; deliver hardcopy to the Salida Regional Library or the Buena Vista Public Library. Electronic submissions can be emailed to submissions@salidalibrary.org or submissions@buenavistalibrary.org. Follow the instructions on the CCWE website at CCWritersExchange.org
ELEVATEHER SPRING PROGRAMMING. elevateHER is looking for girls in 6th-12th grade to go on rock climbing, hiking and other outdoor adventures this spring, as well as activities focusing on leadership and self care through art, yoga and more. The program begins March 4 and ends with an overnight Capstone expedition in May. Space is limited. Call (719) 270-0550 or email info@elevateherco.org to sign up.
paquette gallery exhibitions. Salida SteamPlant seeks proposals for exhibitions in the Paquette Gallery. Open to all local artists. Visit salidasteamplant.com/paquette-gallery to download andcomplete application, then return it to SteamPlant Event Center 220 W. Sackett Avenue, Salida, CO 81201 or info@salidasteamplant.com
library olympics through Feb. 22. Celebrate the Winter Olympics and immerse yourself in global cultures by selecting from the BV Library’s list of tasks (reading, watching, cooking, crafting and sporting) and pair one with each of the five continents. Complete five global tasks and be entered to win a puzzle. Pick up an Olympic entry form from the library (or print one from our website). Completed forms are due by Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Buena Vista Library
Virtual Alphabet Story Time Fridays through June 3. Come to the library the Monday before through the Monday after each Story Time to pick up your alphabet letter kit. The books Mrs. Hancock reads each week are available for checkout at the library. Age 2 - 5 years old, siblings welcome. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for the Zoom link.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. That’s why at the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second Wednesday of the month, Wesley & Rose Restaurant, Surf Hotel. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM. Chaffee County Public Health is offering free classes. For more information and to sign-up, call 719-530-2572
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays at 4 p.m. at Congregational United Church of Christ (behind the Post Office). Exploring many topics of interest in our times, seeking a balanced perspective. For more information contact, cucc.conversations@icloud.com
EMAIL YOUR EVENTS and meetings to Bernie@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com
