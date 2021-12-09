Thursday, Dec. 9
CITIZEN TASK FORCE MEETING Dec. 9, 1 - 3 p.m. Public welcome. Please register to attend at ahra.mobi/ctf
BVHS JAZZ & MODERN BAND CONCERT Dec. 9, 7 p.m., Performance Commons at the Buena Vista Middle/High School.
Weekend, Dec. 10-12
Mini-BLESSINGS LIGHT DISPLAY Dec. 10 - 11, 5 - 8 p.m. The lights will be viewed by driving through the small loop in McPhelemy Park. $3 per person or $10 per car at the display entrance, the east side of the park. For safety, please remain in your vehicle while touring the display. For additional information, make a donation, volunteer or learn more about the new hippotherapy program, please call 719-395-5852, check out our website at www.mini-blessings.org; or visit us on VIAChaffee.org
‘CELEBRATION OF LIGHT’ holiday music concert by The Noteables and You’ve Got Male chorus members 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at ClearView Community Church, Buena Vista; 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at First Presbyterian Church, Salida; and 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Salida SteamPlant. All performances require face masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 3 days of the concert date.
Monday, Dec. 13
ANNUAL NARFE HOLIDAY LUNCHEON Dec. 13, 11:30 a.m., Jan’s Restaurant, 304 U.S. 24 N. A short business meeting to elect chapter officers for 2022 will be followed by a Christmas gift exchange. Guests welcome. For more information, call Jean Hanfelt, 719-539-6467, or President Ted Van Hintum, 719-395-5648.
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS ZOOM MEETING Dec. 13, noon. LWV Colorado President Karen Sheek will give an update on the state league’s activities and goals. For more information and to obtain the Zoom link, visit the League website at lwvchaffeecounty.org
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Make & Take masters Dec. 14, 3:45 - 4:30 p.m. at the Buena Vista Public Library. This drop-in activity is designed to engage kids’ creative minds. If kids are unable to attend the session, kits can be picked up (while supplies last) and taken home.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
SOUND BATH FOR SELF CARE Dec. 15, 1 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Stressed or anxious? Allow this soothing sound bath to relax and re-tune your mind. The immersive experience also involves breath work and light movement. Replenish your energy for the holidays.
LOOKING FORWARD
CHOIR CONCERT Dec. 16, 7 p.m., Performance Commons at the Buena Vista Middle/High School. Performed by grades 6 - 12.
MOBILE COVID-19 VACCINATION SITE at the parking lot on Main and Railroad streets in Buena Vista Dec. 17, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., and at the LGBTQ Health Fair in Salida Dec. 18, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Moderna, Pfizer and J&J boosters, first and second doses. Pfizer for kids ages 5-11. Flu shots for kids and adults. No appointments necessary.
STORY TIME WITH SANTA Dec. 17, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Santa visits for story time at the library. Sit with Santa and share a wish for this holiday.
Annual Mission Christmas market outreach Dec. 17, 21 & 22, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Arkansas Valley Christian Mission, 122 Cottonwood. Donations can be dropped off at the Mission or mailed to P.O. Box 4646, Buena Vista CO 81211. Please call 395-9321 if you have questions.
THE BOOKMARK PROJECT Dec. 17, 4 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Kindergarten and up. With the Bookmarks Project Club, we will gather to make Luminaria, share stories and celebrate together. This month’s theme is Holidays & Spiritual Literacy.
GINGERBREAD HOUSE DECORATING Dec. 18, 10 a.m.-noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Decorate a community gingerbread house at the library. Stop in to help us build the mansion, or to decorate smaller houses to add to a village or to take home.
BUENA VISTA WOMEN’S CONNECTION HOLIDAY LUNCHEON Dec. 18, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse, 27665 CR 313. Special guest speaker will be Pastor Zach Bearss. $15 per person, $10 for under 30 years. RSVP required. Call Betty 395-6967 or Judy 395-8230. Free baby sitting available at Mt. Heights Baptist Church.
WINTER BREAK READING BINGO Dec. 18 - Jan. 7, Buena Vista Public Library. Cozy up with books and play Winter Break Reading BINGO! Open to readers of all ages. A “BINGO” wins a prize. Complete the entire card (“blackout”) and be entered for the grand prize! Drop in anytime to grab your card.
ONGOING EVENTS
FREE CHRISTMAS STORE at the Buena Vista Pregnancy Center. 28350 CR 317 #12. Thursdays, Dec. 9 & 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 15, 3-7 p.m. Free clothes, books, toys and more until inventory runs out. 719-395-6703
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
Buena Vista Library
Reading to Rover Wednesdays through Dec. 15. Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. That’s why at the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. Sign up at the library.
Animal Crackers: A Salida Circus and BVPL Adventure every Wednesday through Dec. 15, 10 - 11 a.m. Instructor Laura Hart, a trained early childhood educator and a member of the Salida Circus, leads this exciting program to help kids build gross motor, fine motor, and social emotional skills. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Wiggles & Giggles every Thursday through Dec. 16, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except 1st Fridays of the month) through Dec. 17. Story Time brings together books, rhyming, and play to build active reading skills. To make it extra special, we will focus on one letter a week for the theme and a craft. At the end of the alphabet, kids will have made their very own alphabet book. Age 2 - 5 years old, siblings welcome.
NAMI Chaffee County An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays at 4 p.m. at Congregational United Church of Christ (behind the Post Office). Exploring many topics of interest in our times, seeking a balanced perspective. For more information contact, cucc.conversations@icloud.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.