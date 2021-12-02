Thursday
Dec. 2
VIRTUAL WILD & SCENIC FILM FESTIVAL Dec. 2 There will be a live community chat during the opening night on December 2. Each ticket purchased will enter attendees into a drawing for awesome prizes. Films run 7 - 9 p.m., or on demand through Dec. 8. Online tickets are available at garna.org at $10 for GARNA members and $20 for non-members.
Friday
Dec. 3
BUENA VISTA PUBLIC LIBRARY DESTINATION STORY TIME: CRAVE Dec. 3 10 - 11 a.m. The first Friday of every month, Story Time travels to special locations! Explore and meet local experts who will share their favorite read-alouds with us. For book lovers and explorers of all ages. Crave is located at 300 E. Main St., Buena Vista.
Weekend
Dec. 4-5
LOCAL AUTHOR FAIR Dec. 4 12 - 3 p.m. at the Buena Vista Public Library. Meet local authors, purchase signed copies and enter a raffle to win free books. Each author will have copies of their book available for purchase and signing.
CHRISTMAS OPENING Dec. 4, Buena Vista. Activities for the day include: The Chocolate Walk, Photos with Santa, Holiday Craft Fair, Parade of Lights, The Polar Plunge, Mt. Princeton Punch Passes, Purchasing your Christmas Tree Permit from the Forest Service, Carolers and more.
MOBILE COVID-19 VACCINATION SITE at the parking lot on Main and Railroad streets in Buena Vista Dec. 4 and 17, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Riverside Park in Salida Dec. 5, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.; and at the LGBTQ Health Fair in Salida Dec. 18, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Moderna, Pfizer and J&J boosters, first and second doses. Pfizer for kids ages 5-11. Flu shots for kids and adults. No appointments necessary.
Central Colorado Humanists Science Sunday Dec. 5, 10 a.m. Zoom presentation by Sandra Long entitled “Economics of Carbon Pricing” with time for questions from the audience at its conclusion. The program can be accessed on the Central Colorado Humanist website: centralcoloradhumanists.org or at us02web.zoom.us/j/88303869635?pwd=MXp5OWNWMUltUmNXOTV6R3c1U3BwQT09
Monday
Dec. 6
QIGONG Dec. 6, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Qigong involves coordinated, slow flowing movement, deep breathing and a meditative state of mind. This month’s class teaches Yi Jin Jing.
Tuesday
Dec. 7
FREE CHRISTMAS STORE at the Buena Vista Pregnancy Center. 28350 CR 317 #12. Tuesdays, Dec. 7 & 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wednesdays, Dec. 8 & 15, 3-7 p.m.; Thursdays, Dec. 9 & 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free clothes, books, toys and more until inventory runs out. 719-395-6703
MAKE & TAKE K2 Dec. 7, 3:45 - 4:30 p.m at the Buena Vista Public Library. Make & Take K2 is a twist on our former Take & Make Kits. If kids are unable to attend the session, kits can be picked up (while supplies last) and taken home to complete.
BUENA VISTA MS/HS CHOIR CONCERT Dec. 7, 7 p.m., Performance Commons at the Buena Vista Middle/High School.
Wednesday
Dec. 8
THE ARTIST’S PALETTE: SEWING Dec. 8, 2 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Registration requested. Call 719-395-8700.
CHAFFEE COUNTY WRITER’S EXCHANGE Dec. 8, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. “WE Write” writing seminar via Zoom on Rewriting History, led by Jean Gabardi and Cam Torrens. Free and open to the public. Be sure to bring paper and pen or a laptop to the meeting, along with anything else that makes you comfortable in your writing space!
LOOKING FORWARD
BVHS JAZZ & MODERN BAND CONCERT Dec. 9, 7 p.m., Performance Commons at the Buena Vista Middle/High School.
Mini-BLESSINGS LIGHT DISPLAY Dec. 10 - 11, 5 - 8 p.m. The lights will be viewed by driving through the small loop in McPhelemy Park. $3 per person or $10 per car at the display entrance, the east side of the park. For safety, please remain in your vehicle while touring the display. For additional information, make a donation, volunteer or learn more about the new hippotherapy program, please call 719-395-5852, check out our website at www.mini-blessings.org; or visit us on VIAChaffee.org.
‘CELEBRATION OF LIGHT’ holiday music concert by The Noteables and You’ve Got Male chorus members 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at ClearView Community Church, Buena Vista; 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at First Presbyterian Church, Salida; and 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Salida SteamPlant. All performances require face masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 3 days of the concert date.
