Thursday
April 13
GIRLS VARSITY SOCCER GAME April 13, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School Stadium. Vs. Ellicott.
JUNIOR VARSITY BASEBALL GAME April 13, 4:30 p.m., Buena Vista River Park. Vs. Gunnison.
GREAT DECISIONS: GLOBAL FAMINE April 13, 4:30 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Fears of global food shortages have followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has disrupted grain shipments from the major grain producer. But what about countries and regions that were suffering before this impending shortage? Meet at the library or attend via Zoom, bit.ly/GreatDecisionsBVPL
38TH ANNUAL CHOCOLATE LOVER’S FANTASY April 13, 5:30 - 8 p.m., Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Pavilion. Chocolate tastings, savory appetizers, beverages and live music. In addition to the silent auction items, we will be hosting a live auction and paddleraiser featuring Dan R. from Heart of the Rockies radio as our auctioneer. Tickets are $35 in advance at accelevents.com/e/chocolate-lovers-fantasy-2023
C BASEBALL GAME April 13, 6 p.m., Buena Vista River Park. Vs. Gunnison.
FLY FISHING FILM FESTIVAL April 13, 7 p.m., Ivy Ballroom, Surf Hotel & Chateau, 1012 Front Loop. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available in advance at Upriver Fly Shop, 107 US-24, and the theater door on the day of the showing. General admission tickets are $20, or $45 with a one year subscription to Fly Fusion Magazine. For more information visit info@flyfilmfest.com or contact the host at corkandcaddis@gmail.com
Friday
April 14
JV DOUBLE HEADER BASEBALL April 14, 3 and 5 p.m., Buena Vista River Park. Vs. Rye.
CHAFFEE COUNTY PATRIOTS TOWN HALL April 14, 6:30 p.m., St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church – Church Hall, 118 South Gunnison Avenue. Sean Shepherd of the Colorado Division of Wildlife give a presentation on the future re-introduction of wolves into Colorado. For further information, please contact president at chaffeecopatriots@gmail.com
Weekend
April 15-16
JV BASEBALL GAME April 15, TBD, Buena Vista River Park. Vs. Peyton Jr./Sr. High School.
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION April 15, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Program by Stonecroft Speaker Sharon Mueller, with special feature by BV Shuttle. Music by Karen Heise. Refreshments served. $10 per person. Please RSVP to Judy 719-395-8230 or Betty 719-395-6967.
CHAFFEE COUNTY PATRIOT FLAG WAVING April 15, 10 a.m. - noon, corner of Main Street and Highway 24.
VARSITY BASEBALL GAME April 15, noon, Buena Vista River Park. Vs. Peyton Jr./Sr. High School.
CRYSTAL PEAK PRESENTATION April 16, 2 p.m., Lake George Charter School, 38874 U.S. Hwy 24. Geologist-mineralogist Dr. Mark Jacobson will be presenting a talk about the history of Crystal Peak and the collecting of amazonite and other minerals in the area. Pikes Peak Historical Society will be conducting a silent auction of gems and mineral specimens. This program is free and no reservation is required. For more information call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861.
Monday
April 17
BEYOND BASICS: JAVASCRIPT SESSION 2 April 17, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Work in a small group setting to work through the basics of JavaScript programming language and dive deeper into dynamically creating interfaces and interactions with website visitors. Familiarity with HTML and CSS are required. Register at forms.gle/3DvMmUxvDmCeCBSs9
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASEBALL GAMES April 17, 4 and 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista River Park. Vs. Salida Middle School.
Tuesday
April 18
JV BASEBALL GAME April 18, TBD, Buena Vista River Park. Vs. Centauri High School.
GENTLE YOGA April 18, 10 - 11 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm the mind and strengthen the body with a yoga practice. Suitable for all skill levels. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
BEFORE THE TIME COMES: CAREGIVING CONVERSATIONS April 18, 11:30 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Prepare for a senior living solution. Local author Monica Young introduces conversations family caregivers need to have with their aging parents.
VARSITY BASEBALL GAME April 18, 3 p.m., Buena Vista River Park. Vs. Centauri High School.
GIRLS VARSITY SOCCER GAME April 18, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School Stadium. Vs. Vanguard.
MEDITATION April 18, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Explore and discover various approaches to meditation in a group setting.
NATIONAL CIVICS BEE LIVE QUIZ April 18, 6 p.m., Ivy Ballroom at Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Middle-school students whose essays were chosen in the first round will take part in the local competitions, which will include a live quiz and a $500 cash prize for first place. Winners will then advance to the state competition.
Wednesday
April 19
ARTIST’S PALETTE: PINE NEEDLE ORNAMENT April 19-20, noon - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn pine needle basket skills using natural raffia fiber. Create a pine needle and raffia ornament or basket. Practice the classic decorative wheat stitch. Bring your Tenerife weaving from February, or select a different base in class. Register at buenavistalibrary.org
LOOKING FORWARD
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASEBALL GAMES April 20, 4 and 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista River Park. Vs. Platte Canyon.
GIRLS VARSITY SOCCER GAME April 20, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School Stadium. Vs. Salida.
RENTER’S RIGHTS: ASK AN ATTORNEY April 20, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Get answers to questions about renter’s rights and other civil matters. Learn about the legal rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in this 1-hour class.
DRINKS AND DIALOGUE April 20, 5:30 - 7 p.m., Salida Scout Hut, 210 East Sackett Ave. Hosted by the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County. Discussion will focus on schools, kids and COVID. Appetizers and a cash bar. Teachers, parents and the general public are welcome to attend; no registration required.
PILATES/MEDITATION April 21, noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
EARTH DAY April 22. Featuring The Parade for the Species; bring your costume and join in. Line up starts at Alpine Park at 10:30 a.m., parade runs from F Street to the river at 11 a.m. Denim and shoe recycle drive at the Salida Scout Hut, 1 - 3 p.m. “Act Locally” Speaker Series at the Scout Hut at 1 p.m.; tickets at the door, limited to 75 participants. For more information, visit www.climatecolorado.com
FIBER ARTS BOUTIQUE April 22, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave. Featuring work from local weavers, spinners, seamstresses, beaders and more. Admission is $5 and includes drinks, finger foods and a chance to win door prizes. For more information, visit heartofcoloradofiberartsguild.org
SPIRAL DRIVE RUN April 23, 9 a.m., Salida. Open to any runner who can complete the 4-mile course within 75 minutes. All finishers will receive an award and other prizes will be distributed. Race day registration will be in Riverside Park beginning at 8 a.m. for a slighly higher fee than pre-registration, which is $25 and is available via runsignup.com/Race/CO/Salida/SpiralDriveRun
CHAKRA ACTIVATION & SOUND THERAPY April 25, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Relax and balance the body through gentle movement, breathwork and meditation, then enjoy a sound bath to release tension. Sound therapy uses vibrations or frequencies to aid in mental and physical health. (If you are sensitive to noise, this may not be a good choice for relaxation.)
ONGOING EVENTS
YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID. Solvista Health is offering two different Youth Mental Health First Aid courses in Leadville, the first two weeks of June. $20 per person for this National Behavioral Health Council certification. To register or with questions, please contact Danielle del Castillo Shelton, ertycork@gvanmoda.com.ar
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS first and third Sunday of each month, 2 p.m., open meeting at CUCC, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous (OA) can help. Call or text 719-937-1271 for details.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Buena Vista Library
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Shake, Rattle & Roll Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Toddlers learn by moving, so help your little ones develop balance, strength and agility in this diverse class! Children ages 2-5, and caregivers experience a variety of dance and movement.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Runaway Circus Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Participants gain an introduction to the various physical skills need to be a circus performer. Salida Circus member Cassi Mason leads this experience for children ages 7-12 who want to run away with the circus.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Introduce little ones to the lifelong love of reading, the enjoyment of books and the fun of visiting their local library. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays on Zoom, 5 - 6:30 p.m. We welcome anyone and everyone, near and far, to discuss the issues of the day in light of the faith journey in an open, welcoming and non-judgmental forum. Topics are fluid and chosen by the gathered group with the guidance of the Faith Education Team and Pastor at CUCC. Email to cucc.conversations@icloud.com to learn more.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI CHAFFEE COUNTY An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
