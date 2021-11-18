Thursday, Nov. 18
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS Nov. 18. Join us each month on the 3rd Thursday from 5 - 7 p.m. for Business After Hours. Enjoy food, drinks and networking. $10 per person, cash or local check only. Everyone is welcome.
Friday, Nov. 19
ARK VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION THANKSGIVING MARKET Nov. 19. Donations can be dropped off at the Mission, 122 Cottonwood, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; or mailed to P.O. Box 4646, Buena Vista CO 81211. For further information, call 395-9321 or visit the Mission.
Weekend
Nov. 20-21
STONECROFT BUENA VISTA WOMEN’S CONNECTION Nov. 20, 10-11:30 a.m. at Casa del Rio Clubhouse, 27665 CR 313. Program by Michelle Cartwright of Sedalia, including a special feature by Rebecca Hinds from Search & Rescue. Music by Tim Inge. Refreshments provided. $10 per person, $5 for under 30 years. To RSVP, call Betty, 395-6967, or Judy, 395-8230.
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS BREAKFAST Nov. 21, 8-11 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. The breakfast sponsors BV HOPE. Human trafficking survivor-made items from the U COUNT organization available for purchase. A $6 donation suggested.
LOOKING FORWARD
EIGHTH ANNUAL THANKSGIVING DINNER Nov. 25, noon - 2 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Dine in and carry out offered. To RSVP, call 395-8424 or 395-6597 before noon on Nov. 22.
THANKSGIVING DINNER BUFFET Nov. 25, 3-8 p.m. at the Wesley & Rose in the Surf Hotel. $40 per adult and $25 for kids under 12, plus tax and 20% gratuity. Reservations required. For menu information, visit surfhotel.com/wesley-rose-lobby-bar
Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition Turkey Trot 5K Nov. 24 Shake your trail feather! Come join us for a fun Turkey Trot 5K on Thanksgiving morning. For more information and to register, visit bvsingletrack.com
CHRISTMAS MOUNTAIN 5-MILE RUN Nov. 26, 10 a.m. Course begins and ends by Riverside Park in downtown Salida. Race course is scenic and flat (around 160 feet of elevation gain) on city and county roads, gravel or concrete pedestrian paths. Packet pickup, post-race drinks and snacks and awards will also take place in Riverside Park. Prize money ($100, $75, $50) will be offered to the top three overall, along with the first place male/female master’s runner ($75 - ages 40+). Registration is open to all ages and abilities at runsignup.com/Race/CO/Salida/ChristmasMountainRun
VIRTUAL WILD & SCENIC FILM FESTIVAL Dec. 2. There will be a live community chat during the opening night on December 2. Each ticket purchased will enter attendees into a drawing for awesome prizes. Films run from 7 to 9 p.m., or on demand through Dec. 8. Online tickets are available at garna.org at $10 for GARNA members and $20 for non-members.
BUENA VISTA PUBLIC LIBRARY DESTINATION STORY TIME: CRAVE Dec. 3 10 - 11 a.m. The first Friday of every month, Story Time travels to special locations! Explore and meet local experts who will share their favorite read-alouds with us. For book lovers and explorers of all ages. Crave is located at 300 E. Main St., Buena Vista.
LOCAL AUTHOR FAIR Dec. 4 12 - 3 p.m. at the Buena Vista Public Library. Meet local authors, purchase signed copies, and enter a raffle to win free books. Stop by to meet local authors writing in all genres, from fiction, short stories and poetry to memoir, essays and other nonfiction. Each author will have copies of their book available for purchase and signing.
CHRISTMAS OPENING Dec. 4 Buena Vista. Activities for the day include: The Chocolate Walk, Photos with Santa, Holiday Craft Fair, Parade of Lights, The Polar Plunge, Mt. Princeton Punch Passes, Purchasing your Christmas Tree Permit from the Forest Service, Carolers and more.
FREE CHRISTMAS STORE at the Buena Vista Pregnancy Center. 28350 CR 317 #12. Tuesdays, Dec. 7 & 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wednesdays, Dec. 8 & 15, 3-7 p.m.; Thursdays, Dec. 9 & 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free clothes, books, toys and more until inventory runs out. 719-395-6703
ONGOING EVENTS
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays at 4 p.m. at Congregational United Church of Christ (behind the Post Office). Exploring many topics of interest in our times, seeking a balanced perspective. November’s Theme: Bridge-Building: Here and at the Border. Socially distanced and masks encouraged. For more information contact, cucc.conversations@icloud.com.
Buena Vista Library Reading to Rover Wednesdays. Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. That’s why at the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. Sign up at the library.
Animal Crackers: A Salida Circus and BVPL Adventure every Wednesday through Dec. 15th, 10 - 11 a.m. Instructor Laura Hart, a trained early childhood educator and a member of the Salida Circus, leads this exciting program to help kids build gross motor, fine motor, and social emotional skills. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Wiggles & Giggles every Thursday through Dec. 16th, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except 1st Fridays of the month) through Dec. 17th. Story Time brings together books, rhyming, and play to build active reading skills. To make it extra special, we will focus on one letter a week for the theme and a craft. At the end of the alphabet, kids will have made their very own alphabet book. Age 2 - 5 years old, siblings welcome.
NAMI Chaffee County An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.