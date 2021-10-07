Monday, Oct. 11
NARFE BILLIE LOVE CHAPTER 2286 Oct. 11 11:30 a.m. at Rooster’s Crow, 527 Hwy 24 N, Buena Vista. Guests are welcome. For more information, call Jean Hanfelt, 719-539-6467 or chapter President Ted Van Hintum, 719-395-5648.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Make & Take masters Oct. 12 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. at the Buena Vista Public Library. This drop-in activity is designed to engage kids’ creative minds. If kids are unable to attend the session, kits can be picked up (while supplies last) and taken home.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
ARTIST’S PALETTE: SCULPTURE Oct. 13 2 - 3 p.m. at the Buena Vista Public Library. Create a sculptural figure using air dry clay. Build the features of a face while learning push and pull techniques of sculpture tools. Local artist Sabrina Carter leads this adult instruction class.
YOUNG AT HEART POTLUCK Oct. 13 Come join us to celebrate Oktoberfest! Young at Heart potluck luncheon at the Community Center, Aspen room. Lunch line starts promptly at noon. Brats and homemade sauerkraut will be served. Bring a side dish and your own place setting. Sharon Jahr will be playing polkas and other lively music on her accordion. Door prizes awarded randomly.
Thursday, Oct. 14
CONSCIOUS DISIPLINE PARENT NIGHT WITH AMY SPEIDEL Oct. 14 This session will be held in Buena Vista and the location info with be sent to those who register. In-person 6 - 8 p.m. Virtually 7 - 8 p.m. To register, go to https://forms.gle/RsQ2JptLEpuqep2XA For more information, contact Kristen Valett at kvalett@ccecc.org
LOOKING FORWARD
VALLEY VISIONS ART SHOW Oct. 15 - 17 at the Salida SteamPlant Ballroom. Opening Reception will start at 5 p.m. Food trucks and cash bar available. The exhibit features up to 60 of the area’s most innovative painters, sculptors, photographers and artisans. All artwork will be available for purchase.
SEED SAVING WORKSHOP Oct. 16 11 a.m. at the Buena Vista Public Library. Learn about the history and how-to of seed saving. After the discussion, take part in a mini field trip to search for seeds around the library.
WALK FOR FREEDOM Oct. 16 Join us at Frist Presbyterian Church in Salida as we walk for the millions of human trafficking victims across the globe. Registration starts ar 1 p.m. and the walk starts at 1:30 p.m. For more information contact Beth Ritchie at 719-395-6938.
BUENA VISTA WOMEN’S CONNECTION Oct. 16 10 - 11:30 a.m. at Casa del Rio Clubhouse, 27665 CR 313. Featuring speaker Amy Lively. Free babysitting at Mountain Heights Baptist. Refreshments provided. RSVP to Betty, 719-395-6967, or Judy, 719-395-8230.
9TH UAS ROUNDUP ABOVE & BEYOND Oct. 17 & 18 at the Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort in Nathrop, CO. We will be having flying demonstrations and the one-of-a-kind Buena Vista Drone Flying Park on the 17th. For more information, visit uasroundup.com and register for this incredible day of learning and fun.
OUTDOOR INDUSTRY SUMMIT Oct. 25 at the SteamPlant in Salida. Explore the growth/scale opportunities, stewardship and education for those operating an outdoor recreation business or non-profit in the Central Mountain region of Colorado. Others in the state are welcome too. Space is limited, register at coloradosbdc.org/reg.aspx?mode=event=400410079
WITHIN OUR RANGE BOOK STUDY: ANTHROPOCENE REVIEWED Oct. 28 5:30 - 7 p.m. at the Buena Vista Public Library. Read and gather together to discuss and reflect on books connected to the natural environment. Within Our Range, a collaboration between GARNA and the Buena Vista and Salida Public Libraries, meets quarterly to study literature related to our relationship to the Earth. Books are available for checkout or download through the library or may be purchased at local book stores.
HALLOWEEN JAZZ CONCERT & DANCE FUNDRAISER Oct. 30 7 p.m. at the Salida SteamPlant. Donations at the door for entry, silent auction, and live auction for larger items. For more information contact Beth Ritchie at 719-395-6938.
BUENA VISTA PUBLIC LIBRARY DESTINATION STORY TIME: CENTRAL COLORADO REGIONAL AIRPORT Nov. 5 10 - 11 a.m. The first Friday of every month, Story Time travels to special locations! Explore and meet local experts who will share their favorite read-alouds with us. For book lovers and explorers of all ages. Central Colorado Regional Airport is located at 27960 CR 319, Buena Vista.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS Nov. 5 at Ridgeline Signs. Join us each month on the 3rd Thrusday from 5 - 7 p.m. for Business After Hours. Enjoy food, drinks, and networking. $10 per person, cash or local check only. Everyone is welcome.
ST. ROSE OF LIMA FALL FESTIVAL Nov. 6 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima parish hall. There will be a queen size quilt raffle, a “bucket” raffle with 5 fabulous prizes, craft items, and baked goods. The church store will be open. A carry-out only chili and/or chicken noodle soup meal will be served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Cost of lunch is $6.
FLY TYING 101 (5 PART CLASS) at the Buena Vista Public Library Nov. 8, 9, 10, 12, & 13 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. Learn the art of fly tying though this intensive 5-class workshop. Class is limited to 6 attendees; please be able to attend all five sessions. All materials provided. Call 719-395-8700 to RSVP.
ONGOING EVENTS
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
Buena Vista Library Reading to Rover Wednesdays Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. Sign up at the library.
Animal Crackers: A Salida Circus and BVPL Adventure every Wednesday through Dec. 15th, 10 - 11 a.m. Instructor Laura Hart, a trained early childhood educator and a member of the Salida Circus, leads this exciting program to help kids build gross motor, fine motor, and social emotional skills. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Wiggles & Giggles every Thursday through Dec. 16th, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except 1st Fridays of the month) through Dec. 17th. Story Time brings together books, rhyming, and play to build active reading skills. To make it extra special, we will focus on one letter a week for the theme and a craft. At the end of the alphabet, kids will have made their very own alphabet book. Age 2 - 5 years old, siblings welcome.
