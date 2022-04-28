EMAIL YOUR EVENTS and meetings to Editor@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com
Thursday
April 28
ASCENT STARTUP SUMMIT & DEMO DAY April 28, noon - 9 p.m., Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop, Buena Vista. Enjoy community, dinner, stand-up comedy and live music by the Ascent House Band while learning about the progress of the Ascent Central Mountain Enterpreneurs accelerator, its cohort and programs. For more info, visit drivenbynature.co/event/ascentstartupsummit/
MS DOUBLE HEADER BASEBALL April 28, 4 p.m., Buena Vista River Park Baseball Field. Vs. Salida Middle School.
GREAT DECISIONS: INDUSTRIAL POLICY April 28, 4:30 - 6 p.m. Buena Vista Public Library. Discuss supply chain upheaval, trade and economic policy. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for Zoom link and more information.
GIRLS VARSITY SOCCER GAME April 28, 4:30 p.m., Buena Vista High School Stadium. Vs. Lake County.
Weekend
April 30-May 1
CENTRAL COLORADO HUMANISTS SCIENCE SUNDAY May 1, 10 a.m., Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett St., Salida. Topic will be Patagonia and the Conservation Legacy of Doug and Kris Tompkins. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Masks are required at the door. Socializing will take place outside before and after program.
LOCALS CONCERT May 1, 7 p.m., Buena Vista High School - Performance Commons. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General admission: $10; seniors, students and veterans: $5.
Monday
May 2
LWVCC GERANIUM SALE May 2. Visit https://www.lwvchaffeecounty.org/ to order online or to obtain the mail-in order form. Order pickup will be June 1 at the United Congregational Church, 217 Crossman Avenue, Buena Vista, and at the United Methodist Church, 228 E 4th Street, Salida. Orders and donations totaling $50.00 or more will be delivered free of charge.
QIGONG May 2, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Qigong involves coordinated, slow flowing movement, deep breathing and a meditative state of mind.
COMMUNITY PREPAREDNESS RESOURCE MEETING May 2, 6:30 p.m., Lighthouse Ministries CR 306. The public is welcome to learn how to be prepared in case of a community emergency.
Tuesday
May 3
MAKE & TAKE K2 May 3, Buena Vista Public Library. This drop-in, activity space is designed to engage kids’ creative minds. If kids are unable to attend the session, kits can be picked up (while supplies last) and taken home to complete. This month’s theme is Butterfly / Dragon Wings.
CHAFFEE COUNTY REPUBLICAN WOMEN MONTHLY MEETING May 3, 11:30 a.m., Buena Vista Airport. Open to the public.
JAZZ MERCHANTS BIG BAND CONCERT May 3, 6:30 p.m., Valley Fellowship Church, 608 S. San Juan, Buena Vista. Special performance to begin both evenings by a small jazz combo featuring flautist Marti Bott. Concert will be live streamed on the Jazz Merchants Big Band YouTube channel for those unable to attend. The concerts are free with donations accepted.
Wednesday
May 4
REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE MEET AND GREET May 4, 6 p.m., 10660 Sunnyside Circle, Salida. County commissioner candidates are Brandon Becker and Alison Brown. The public is encouraged to attend.
LOOKING FORWARD
INTRO TO WEAVING May 5, 1 - 2:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Explore the fiber arts, understand essential concepts, and create a small original weaving. Limit 12. Registration required. All supplies provided.
DESTINATION STORYTIME: CEDAR STREET FAMILY DENTISTRY May 6, 10 a.m. The first Friday of every month, Story Time travels to special locations. Explore and meet local experts who will share their favorite read-alouds with us. Cedar Street Family Dentistry, 715 Cedar Street, Buena Vista.
MAKING IT FRIDAY May 6, 10 - 11 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Using natural materials to create colors and patterns, transform a cotton tote bag into a unique dyed textile.
THE NOTEABLES PRESENT ‘CIRCLE OF LIFE’ May 6, 7 p.m., Clearview Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road, Buena Vista; May 7, 7 p.m., Ascension Episcopal Church, 329 E Street, Salida; and May 8, 3 p.m., Salida SteamPlant, W. 220 Sackett Ave. Suggested donation is $10. For more information, call Linda Taylor, 719 539-2428 or visit www.salidasings.org
UKULELE JAM May 7, 14 & 21, 10 a.m., Buena Vista PublicLibrary. Begin your musical adventures with the ukulele, or expand your repertoire with new songs in English and Hawaiian. This class is for all ukulele lovers. Bring your own instrument or borrow one from us.
BUENA VINO WINE FESTIVAL May 7, 3 - 7 p.m., Surf Hotel. Event goers will enjoy wine tastings from a variety of winemakers and distributors, small bites and live music. Fundraiser will benefit the Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition and the Buena Vista Whitewater Park. Tickets are $75 each, (limited to 200 adults) available at www.eventbrite.com
JAZZ MERCHANTS BIG BAND CONCERT May 7, 7 p.m., Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett. Special performance to begin both evenings by a small jazz combo featuring flautist Marti Bott. Concert will be live streamed on the Jazz Merchants Big Band YouTube channel for those unable to attend. The concerts are free with donations accepted.
YOGA May 9 & 23, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm the mind and strengthen the body with a yoga practice. Build skill, balance and focus through this class, suitable for all levels. Please bring a yoga mat.
make & Take masters May 10, Buena Vista Public Library. This drop-in activity is designed to engage kids’ creative minds, 3rd through 5th grade. If kids are unable to attend the session, kits can be picked up (while supplies last) and taken home. This month’s theme is Papier Mâché
Lanterns.
free legal self-help clinic May 11, 2 - 5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Free clinic for all area parties without an attorney. Volunteer attorneys will assist one-on-one, via computer link. Space is limited. Please contact the library at (719) 539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
ONGOING EVENTS
BV HOPE MEETING every third Friday of the month, 1:30 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave, Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP second and fourth Mondays, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m., CUCC Rainbow Room, 217 Crossman Ave. Join us for support, conversation, ideas and insights. Masks recommended. For more info, contact Lois Amdt at (719) 322-4124 or amdtjlcm@gmail.com
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Buena Vista Library
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Each week we focus on one letter with stories and a craft to learn our alphabet, building a personal letter book to take home. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
Art for Kids Tuesdays, 10 a.m. This special ten-week art class series builds kids’ fine motor skills and expression through tactical and creative projects. Wear your get-messy clothes. Class will be limited to 20 people, including adults.
Animal Crackers Wednesdays through May 18, 10 - 11 a.m. Instructor Laura Hart, a trained early childhood educator and a member of the Salida Circus, leads this exciting program to help kids build gross motor, fine motor and social emotional skills. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.