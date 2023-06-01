Friday
June 2
PILATES/MEDITATION June 2, noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
Weekend
June 3-4
Mountain West UAS MONTHLY MEETING June 3, 9 a.m., Central Colorado Regional Airport. Vic Moss of the Drone Service Providers Alliance will discuss his perspective on implementation and the impact on the industry. Open to the public.
COMMUNITY PICNIC IN THE PARK June 3, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Celebrate the new McPhelemy Park Legacy Stage. Starting at 10 a.m., songs, storytelling, interactive play with Jeff and Paige, and circus performances with the Salida Circus during the BV Public Library Summer Reading Kickoff. Stage dedication at noon, followed by community acts, live music and a beer tent and spirits garden. Bring your own chairs, blankets, lawn games and picnic food.
CCH SUNDAY SCIENCE PROGRAM June 4, 10 a.m., Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett St., Salida. Steven Sarns will give a presentation on integrated circuits or chips, how they are made, how they are used and why there is a shortage of them. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. A discussion will follow the talk. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
WALDEN CHAMBER CONCERT June 4, 3 p.m., SteamPlant Event Center, Salida. Final concert of the 20th season. Pre-concert informance at 2 p.m. by Jo Boatright. Concert tickets are free to students and free for an accompanying adult. Tickets are available at www.WaldenChamberMusic.org, at the SteamPlant and on the SteamPlant website at SalidaSteamPlant.com. Livestream tickets to watch from home are also available.
Monday
June 5
FAMILY TAKE AND MAKE KITS June 5, Buena Vista Public Library. DIY puzzle and optical illusions families and friends can complete and enjoy together. Free kits available while supplies last.
QIGONG June 5, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
Tuesday
June 6
FAMILY YOGA IN THE PARK June 6, 10 - 11 a.m. Everyone is invited to play on the grass in this fun and flexible class. Bring a towel or yoga mat. Meet near the stage at McPhelemy Park.
‘READ AND FEED’ FAMILY STORY TIME: SPANISH THEME June 6, 3:30 - 4:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. This cultural experience includes story time followed by a cooking lesson and ingredients for the family to cook together. Register at forms.gle/N5A5uLpcpbc87CPL9
MEDITATION June 6, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Discuss and practice meditation in a group setting.
Wednesday
June 7
INTUITIVE BOTANICAL DRAWINGS 1 June 7, Buena Vista Public Library. Noon - 2 p.m., Connect with nature through art sketching using botanicals for inspiration. Please bring botanical reference material to class - pinecones, flowers, leaves, etc. Class size limited to 12. Register at forms.gle/iaUcMpdarnJSGaB27
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK June 7, 3 - 4 p.m. Dr. Mike Rucker will use “The Fun Habit” strategies to teach how to build fun into an actionable and effortless habit, and why it helps increase health, joy and productivity. For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
LOOKING FORWARD
FOREST SERVICE WORKSHOP June 8-9, Colorado Mountain College Leadville Campus, 901 South Highway 24. Workshop for small businesses interested in government contracts to support the Forest Service and wildland firefighting. Runs 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on June 8 (https://coptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/34774?embedded=0) and 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on June 9 (https://coptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/34780?embedded=0). For more information, contact Tom Fuller, (719) 493-0553, t.fuller@coloradoptac.org
INTUITIVE BOTANICAL DRAWINGS 2 June 8, noon - 2 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Connect with nature through art sketching using botanicals for inspiration. Please bring botanical reference material to class – pinecones, flowers, leaves, etc. Register at forms.gle/iaUcMpdarnJSGaB27
CPW BIG GAME SEASON STRUCTURE PUBLIC MEETING June 8, 6 - 7:30 p.m., Chaffee County Archery Range & Browns Canyon Bowhunters, 16201 US Hwy 285 (south of Chaffee Landfill). Learn about the current BGSS and the potential changes CPW is considering. CPW wants to give the public ample opportunities to provide input and help inform the BGSS planning process. For more information regarding these public meetings, visit our BGSS EngageCPW page.
DESTINATION STORY TIME: ACA PRODUCTS June 9, 10 - 11 a.m., 702 Gregg Drive, Buena Vista. Put on your Carharts and come out to ACA for storytime. Explore the big trucks after a few rocky stories. All ages welcome.
HCB PET FOOD DRIVE June 9, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., High Country Bank, 7360 West Hwy 50, Salida. Food drive for Ark-Valley Humane Society. All types of cat and dog food will be accepted in unopened bags. For questions, contact Emy Luebbering at eluebbering@ark-valley.org
WRITING WOW WORKSHOP June 12, 1 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Three-part workshop led by local author Jan Pratt on writing “Wonderful, Original Work.” Ages 8-12. Parents are welcome to attend with their children and write together. Register at forms.gle/JbNwjpcuQo4UHt3a9
YOUNG AT HEART POTLUCK LUNCHEON June 14, noon, Buena Vista Community Center. Chicken salad will be served. Please bring a side dish and your own place setting. Our speaker will be Karen Dills from the BV Boys and Girls Club. Door prizes will be awarded.
ONGOING EVENTS
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS first and third Sunday of each month, 2 p.m., open meeting at CUCC, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous (OA) can help. Call or text 719-937-1271 for details.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Buena Vista Library
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI Chaffee County - An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
