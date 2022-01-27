Thursday, Jan. 27
GREAT DECISIONS: OUTER SPACE Jan. 27, 4:30 p.m. Check buenavistalibrary.org and the library’s Event Calendar for the Zoom link.
Friday, Jan. 28
NAKED EYE ASTRONOMY Jan. 28, 3:30 - 8 p.m. Review constellation patterns, changes in the night sky through the seasons and lunar cycles, break for dinner, then venture outside to focus on basic naked eye astronomy. Register online at community-education.coloradomtn.edu
Weekend, Jan. 29-30
FLY TYING 101 (PART 1) Jan. 29, 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Take a deep dive into the skills and knowledge of fly fishing and learn to tie flies by hand. Registration required. Part 2 will be on Feb. 5.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
MAKE & TAKE K2: DRAGON PUPPET MARIONETTE Feb. 1, 3:45 - 4:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Make & Take K2 is a twist on our former Take & Make Kits. This drop-in, activity space is designed to engage kids’ creative minds. If kids are unable to attend the session, kits can be picked up (while supplies last) and taken home to complete.
ONGOING EVENTS
BLM SURVEY The Bureau of Land Management is collecting comments on new camping and travel management in Chaffee County — specifically in the areas of Shavano, Burmac/Methodist Mountain, Fourmile North, Hecla, Pass Creek and the Ark River corridor north of BV. Visit eplanning.blm.gov There are documents and maps; when you’re ready click “Participate Now” to give your input. Deadline is Jan. 31.
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Chaffee County Public Health is offering free classes. For more information and to sign-up, call 719-530-2572
Buena Vista Library Due to staffing concerns with the rise in COVID cases, programming will be suspended or delivered virtually when possible through February 2022.
Animal Crackers: A Salida Circus and BVPL Adventure Wednesdays through May 18, 10 - 11 a.m. This exciting program helps kids build gross motor, fine motor and social emotional skills. Age 2 - 5 years old.
KILT: Kids Into Learning Things Wednesdays through April 27, 12 - 2 p.m. Kids will have an opportunity to be curious, explore, wonder and be amazed by learning. Age 5 - 9 years old, siblings welcome.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays through May 26, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Music for Kids Thursdays through March 31, 1 p.m. Lynette Clemons of Ruby Lucille’s Music Box will use instruments and songs to engage and support growing kids. Age 4 to 6 years old.
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except 1st Fridays of the month) through June 3. Story Time brings together books, rhyming and play to build active reading skills. Age 2 - 5 years old, siblings welcome.
Coding Club Fridays through May 20 (no class Feb. 18 & March 25), 4 p.m. Learn from fun and simple online coding tutorials, build community through interactive activities and develop skills to build animations, games, apps, and more!
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
NAMI Chaffee County An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
LOOKING FORWARD
Free Legal Self-help Clinic Feb. 9, 2 - 5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Free clinic for all area parties without an attorney. Volunteer attorneys will assist one-on-one, via computer link. Space is limited. Please contact the library at (719) 539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays at 4 p.m. at Congregational United Church of Christ (behind the Post Office). Exploring many topics of interest in our times, seeking a balanced perspective. For more information contact, cucc.conversations@icloud.com
