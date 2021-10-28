Friday, Oct. 29
AVERY-PARSONS HALLOWEEN PARADE Oct. 29 2 - 3 p.m. Walking west up Main St. to N. Railroad St. and back to school. For COVID precautions, we ask that parents are not in the buliding to help dress kids or put on makeup. Staff will be available to help students.
HALLOWEEN TRICK OR TREAT STREET Oct. 29 3 - 5 p.m. Sponsored by Rotary Club of Buena Vista & Rotary Interact Club of Buena Vista High School.
BVHS TRIDENT THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW” Oct. 29 7 p.m. Visit bvhsco.booktix.com for tickets.
Weekend, Oct. 30 - 31
HALLOWEEN JAZZ CONCERT & DANCE FUNDRAISER Oct. 30 7 p.m. at the Salida SteamPlant. Donations at the door for entry, silent auction, and live auction for larger items. For more information contact Beth Ritchie at 719-395-6938.
BVHS TRIDENT THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HALLOW” Oct. 30 two showings, 2 and 7 p.m. Visit bvhsco.booktix.com for tickets.
JOIN COMANCHE DRIVE-IN FOR TRUNK OR TREAT FUN! Oct. 31 at the Comanche Drive-in in Buena VIsta. This drive-in experience includes costumes, candy, and a free movie for trunk or treaters and volunteers. Opens at 4 p.m. for trunks and volunteers, Trunk or Treat Fun begins at 5 p.m., movie starts at approximately 7 p.m.
BVHS TRIDENT THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW”, Oct. 31 2 p.m. Visit bvhsco.booktix.com for tickets.
Monday, Nov. 1
QIGONG Nov. 1 5 - 6 p.m. at the Buena Vista Public Library. Each monthly class will introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity, and Improving blood flow. No registration required. For more information, visit the Buena Vista Public Library website.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
PLAY, LEARN, GROW WORKSHOP Nov. 2, 9, and 16 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The first five years of development shape the remaining years of life. During this three-part workshop, explore easy ways to infuse everyday activities with literacy and science to better equip young children to thrive when they enter school. Part 1: Growing Readers, Part 2: STEAM Powered Play, Part 3: Creative Caregiving. Registration required, visit the Buena Vista Public Library website to register.
MAKE & TAKE K2 at the Buena Vista Public Library, Nov. 2 3:45 - 4:30 p.m. Make & Take K2 is a twist on our former Take & Make Kits. This drop-in, activity space is designed to engage kids’ creative minds. If kids are unable to attend the session, kits can be picked up (while supplies last) and taken home to complete.
LOOKING FORWARD
BUENA VISTA PUBLIC LIBRARY DESTINATION STORY TIME: CENTRAL COLORADO REGIONAL AIRPORT Nov. 5 10 - 11 a.m. The first Friday of every month, Story Time travels to special locations! Explore and meet local experts who will share their favorite read-alouds with us. For book lovers and explorers of all ages. Central Colorado Regional Airport is located at 27960 CR 319, Buena Vista.
ALPINE ORCHESTRA CONCERT Nov. 5 7 - 8:30 p.m. Live streamed on YouTube site Clearview Community Church Buena Vista CO.
MAKING IT FRIDAY Nov. 5 10 - 11 a.m. at the Buena Vista Public Library. Making cool stuff together. Each first Friday of the month, the Library hosts a tailored make-it project for grownups. All materials provided, free. If you can’t attend, pick up a kit while they last. Nov. project: Beeswax wraps (eco-friendly reusable food wrap).
ST. ROSE OF LIMA FALL FESTIVAL Nov. 6 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima parish hall. There will be a queen size quilt raffle, a “bucket” raffle with 5 fabulous prizes, craft items, and baked goods. The church store will be open. A carry-out only chili and/or chicken noodle soup meal will be served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Cost of lunch is $6.
FLY TYING 101 (5 PART CLASS) at the Buena Vista Public Library Nov. 8, 9, 10, 12, & 13 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. Learn the art of fly tying though this intensive 5-class workshop. Class is limited to 6 attendees; please be able to attend all five sessions. All materials provided. Call 719-395-8700 to RSVP.
make & Take masters Nov. 9 at the Buena Vista Public Library, 3:45 - 4:30 p.m. This drop-in activity is designed to engage kids’ creative minds. If kids are unable to attend the session, kits can be picked up (while supplies last) and taken home.
THE ARTIST’S PALETTE: PORTRAIT PAINTING Nov. 10 2 - 3 p.m. at the Buena Vista Public Library. Learn facial proportions to map out a portrait in acrylic paint. Understand facial tones and color mixing. Make a canvase painting from a photograph. All supplies provided. Register on the Buena Vista Public Library website.
CHAFFEE COUNTY REPUBLICAN WOMEN Nov. 9 6 p.m. at Salida Public Library. No food or snacks. For more information, call 303-653-7965.
CONSCIOUS DISIPLINE PARENTING NIGHT Nov. 11 7 - 8 p.m. This session will focus on Positive Intent - Committing to Teach Instead of Judge. Practicing the tool of Positive Intent becomes more doable when we apply that message to ourselves. Please register at your earliest convenience and no later than 11/9 by going to https://forms.gle/jhq7HFBHnrnpDa5x9 The Zoom link will be sent to people who register the day before the session.
CANDLE MAKING WORKSHOP at the Buena Vista Public Library Nov. 13 2 classes will be offered. One at 10 a.m. and one at 1 p.m. Make your own you candle in this informative 60-minute class. All materials will be provided. Registration required. Call 719-395-8700 to register.
THE HIGH COUNTRY FINE ARTS ASSOCIATION PRESENTS “CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG” Nov. 13 & 14 6 p.m. at Darren Patterson Christian Academy.
NATIVE AMERICANS OF COLORADO: VIRTUAL PROGRAM Nov. 17 1 - 2 p.m. From Mesa Verde to the high plains, learn the stories of the original inhabitants of Colorado. Active Minds, a provider of professional lectures, traces the civilizations of the Ute, Cheyenne, Arapaho, Pueblo and other tribes in order to understand Colorado’s Native American history and legacy. Attend through Zoom, meeting ID 819 4450 4886 Pascode 587908 or attend a viewing party at the Library in the meeting room.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS Nov. 18. Join us each month on the 3rd Thrusday from 5 - 7 p.m. for Business After Hours. Enjoy food, drinks, and networking. $10 per person, cash or local check only. Everyone is welcome.
BUENA VISTA PUBLIC LIBRARY DESTINATION STORY TIME: CRAVE Dec. 3 10 - 11 a.m. The first Friday of every month, Story Time travels to special locations! Explore and meet local experts who will share their favorite read-alouds with us. For book lovers and explorers of all ages. Crave is located at 300 E. Main St., Buena Vista.
CHRISTMAS OPENING Dec. 4 Buena Vista. Activities for the day include: The Choloclate Walk, Photos with Santa, Holiday Craft Fair, Parade of Lights, The Polar Plunge, Mt. Princeton Punch Passes, Purchasing your Christmas Tree Permit from the Forest Service, Carolers and more.
ONGOING EVENTS
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays at 4 p.m. at Congregational United Church of Christ (behind the Post Office). Exploring many topics of interest in our times, seeking a balanced perspective. October’s Theme: Bridge-Building. Socially distanced and masks encouraged. For more information contact, cucc.conversations@icloud.com.
