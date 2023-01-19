Thursday
Jan. 19
DUAL WRESTLING MATCH Jan. 19, 5 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Rocky Ford.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS Jan. 19, 5 - 7 p.m., Central Colorado Title & Escrow, 310 W. Main St. Meet business professionals, learn more about their businesses or organizations and share information on your product or service while enjoying great food and beverages. Admission is free to members and $15 for non-members. For more information, visit buenavistacolorado.org/events/
Friday
Jan. 20
SKI WITH A NATURALIST Jan. 20, 11 a.m. Join GARNA and the USFS on Monarch Mountain for a free Ski with a Naturalist and learn more about the public lands you are enjoying. Tours are for all abilities and take place on green runs. A lift ticket or season pass is required.
GIRLS JV BASKETBALL GAME Jan. 20, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. La Junta.
BOYS C-TEAM BASKETBALL GAME Jan. 20, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs. La Junta.
GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL GAME Jan. 20, 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. La Junta.
BOYS JV BASKETBALL GAME Jan. 20, 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs. La Junta.
GIRLS C-TEAM BASKETBALL GAME Jan. 20, 7 p.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs. La Junta.
BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL GAME Jan. 20, 7 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. La Junta.
Weekend
Jan. 21-22
BEGINNER UKULELE Jan. 21, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to play the ukulele in this 4-week skill building class, then hang around for the kanikapila (jam session) after. Ukuleles available for checkout.
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION Jan. 21, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Speaker is Mary Niles, music by Ken Krehn. Refreshments served. $10 per person. RSVP to Betty 719-395-6967 or Jan 719-395-3108
WINTER SOWING & SEED SWAP Jan. 21, 1 - 3:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn techniques to sow seeds in winter, and exchange seeds with your neighbors.
UPHILL NATURALIST TOUR Jan. 22, 11 a.m., Monarch Mountain. Part of Backcountry Demo Days. Demo some gear or bring your own.
HEART OF THE ROCKIES WEDDING SHOW Jan. 22, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chaffee County Fairgrounds, Poncha Springs. The event will feature a balloon drop giveaway and some vendors may offer show discounts. Cost is $7 and includes a free drink. Tickets are available at the door or in advance from heartoftherockieswedding.com
Monday
Jan. 23
GIRLS MS BASKETBALL GAME Jan. 23, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs. Florence Jr. High.
QIGONG Jan. 23, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
Tuesday
Jan. 24
BILINGUAL YOGA Jan. 24, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm the mind and strengthen the body in this beginner-friendly
class. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
GIRLS JV BASKETBALL GAME Jan. 24, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Rye.
GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL GAME Jan. 24, 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Rye.
BOYS JV BASKETBALL GAME Jan. 24, 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs. Rye.
BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL GAME Jan. 24, 7 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Rye.
Wednesday
Jan. 25
BOTANICAL ILLUSTRATION: COLOR LAYERING, PART 1 Jan. 25, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Explore color layering and blending techniques, learn about color theory and create a color menu to enhance botanical illustrations in this two-part class. Register at forms.gle/nJXDEmFrg7km73v48
LOOKING FORWARD
GREAT DECISIONS: ENERGY GEOPOLITICS Jan. 26, 4:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Access to oil and gas has long held an influence over geopolitics and international relations. As more countries move toward sustainable energy and supply chain shortages affect the availability of oil and gas, how will this change the way in which the United States interacts with the outside world? Meet at the library or attend via Zoom, bit.ly/GreatDecisionsBVPL
ROCK RUN GIVES: LAST FRIDAYS Jan. 27. Rock Run Gives will donate 50% of all proceeds from the last Friday of each month to a chosen organization. Both in-store purchases as well as online sales will count towards the contribution. The chosen organization for Jan. 27 is Ark Valley Humane Society. Visit. www.ark-valley.org for more information. The schedule for “Last Fridays” can be found online at rockrungallery.com
PILATES/MEDITATION Jan. 27, 12 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Deepen the mind/body connection in this spin on traditional Pilates. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
BEGINNER UKULELE Jan. 28, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to play the ukulele in this 4-week skill building class, then hang around for the kanikapila (jam session) after. Ukuleles available for checkout.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Jan. 31, noon - 1 p.m. Randall Munroe chats about his new book “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
ONGOING EVENTS
SNOW SHOVELERS NEEDED AVHH helps older adults in Chaffee County age in place safely by providing a snow shoveling service. To sign up: https://arkvalley.helpfulvillage.com/volunteer_infos/application_form. For more information, call 719.530.1198 or email info@avhelpinghands.org
STRONG WOMEN STRONG BONES CLASS Mondays and Fridays, 10 - 11 :30 a.m. Call Barb at 719-395-3956 for details.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
Buena Vista Library
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Beginning Recorder Tuesdays through Feb. 7, 4 - 5 p.m. Ages 7 to 11. A highly engaging, beginning recorder class, kids play the recorder, read music on the staff, including rhythms, notes and articulations. All materials provided. Register at forms.gle/hhd3Pg8AZBZJ5s767
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
NAMI Chaffee County An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Introduce little ones to the lifelong love of reading, the enjoyment of books and the fun of visiting their local library. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays on Zoom, 5 - 6:30 p.m. We welcome anyone and everyone, near and far, to discuss the issues of the day in light of the faith journey in an open, welcoming and non-judgmental forum. Topics are fluid and chosen by the gathered group with the guidance of the Faith Education Team and Pastor at CUCC. Email to cucc.conversations@icloud.com to learn more.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
