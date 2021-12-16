Thursday, Dec. 16
Wiggles & Giggles Dec. 16, 10 - 11 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
FREE CHRISTMAS STORE at the Buena Vista Pregnancy Center. 28350 CR 317 #12. Thursday, Dec. 16, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Free clothes, books, toys and more until inventory runs out. 719-395-6703
CHOIR CONCERT Dec. 16, 7 p.m., Performance Commons at the Buena Vista Middle/High School. Performed by grades 6 - 12.
Friday, Dec. 17
STORY TIME WITH SANTA Dec. 17, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Santa visits for story time at the library. Sit with Santa and share a wish for this holiday.
Annual Mission Christmas market outreach Dec. 17, 21 & 22, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Arkansas Valley Christian Mission, 122 Cottonwood. Donations can be dropped off at the Mission or mailed to P.O. Box 4646, Buena Vista CO 81211. Please call 395-9321 if you have questions.
MOBILE COVID-19 VACCINATION SITE at the parking lot on Main and Railroad streets in Buena Vista Dec. 17, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Moderna, Pfizer and J&J boosters, first and second doses. Pfizer for kids ages 5-11. Flu shots for kids and adults. No appointments necessary.
THE BOOKMARK PROJECT Dec. 17, 4 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. With the Bookmarks Project Club, we will gather to make Luminaria, share stories and celebrate together. Kindergarten and older; adults welcome. This month’s theme is Holidays & Spiritual Literacy.
Weekend, Dec. 18-19
GINGERBREAD HOUSE DECORATING Dec. 18, 10 a.m.-noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Decorate a community gingerbread house at the library, or decorate smaller houses to add to a village or to take home.
MOBILE COVID-19 VACCINATION SITE at the LGBTQ Health Fair in Salida Dec. 18, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Moderna, Pfizer and J&J boosters, first and second doses. Pfizer for kids ages 5-11. Flu shots for kids and adults. No appointments necessary.
BUENA VISTA WOMEN’S CONNECTION HOLIDAY LUNCHEON Dec. 18, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse, 27665 CR 313. Special guest speaker will be Pastor Zach Bearss. $15 per person, $10 for under 30 years. RSVP required. Call Betty 395-6967 or Judy 395-8230. Free baby sitting available at Mt. Heights Baptist Church.
WINTER BREAK READING BINGO Dec. 18 - Jan. 7, Buena Vista Public Library. Cozy up with books and play Winter Break Reading BINGO! Open to readers of all ages. A “BINGO” wins a prize. Complete the entire card (“blackout”) and be entered for the grand prize! Drop in anytime to grab your card.
LOOKING FORWARD
AGING MASTERY PROGRAM Wednesdays, Jan. 12 - March 16 , 10:30 a.m. - noon. Classes are virtual or in-person and will explore navigating longer lives, physical activity, sleep, healthy eating and hydration, financial fitness, medication management, advanced planning, healthy relationships, falls prevention and community engagement. Registration is open at community-education.coloradomtn.edu/
ONGOING EVENTS
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
NAMI Chaffee County An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays at 4 p.m. at Congregational United Church of Christ (behind the Post Office). Exploring many topics of interest in our times, seeking a balanced perspective. For more information contact, cucc.conversations@icloud.com
