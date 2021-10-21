Friday, Oct. 22
SCREENING OF THE AWARD WINNING FILM “HIKO IN TONGA” Oct. 22 7 p.m. at A Church, 419 D St. in Salida. Join Buena Vista local filmmaker Paprika Leaverton at the screening of her film. “Hiko in Tonga” has won 3 awards: Best Travel Documentary, Best Editing, and Best Director.
Weekend, Oct. 23-2
CHAFFEE COUNTY WRITERS EXCHANGE Oct. 23 10 a.m. - noon. Chaffee County Writers Exchange invites all interested writers to join us in a two-hour Zoom session and Q&A with award-winning author and screenwriter Scott Thomas. The fee to participate is $40 for non-members , $20 for members. For more information.
Monday, Oct. 25
OUTDOOR INDUSTRY SUMMIT Oct. 25 at the SteamPlant in Salida. Explore the growth/scale opportunities, stewardship and education for those operating an outdoor recreation business or non-profit in the Central Mountain region of Colorado. Others in the state are welcome too. Space is limited, register at coloradosbdc.org/reg.aspx?mode=event=400410079
Tuesday, Oct. 26
ESL CLASSES Oct. 26 8 - 11:30 a.m. at the Buena Vista Public Library. English as a Second Language classes are leveled, ranging from beginner to advanced. Classes are free. Visit the Buena Vista Public Library website for more information.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Community feedback session, Boys & Girls Club, Building Great Futures, Wednesday October 27, 5:30 p.m., m, United Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. Give input on concept and design for new Club facility. Call Brian for info: 719-539-9500, director@bgcchaffee.org
Thursday, Oct. 28
WITHIN OUR RANGE BOOK STUDY: ANTHROPOCENE REVIEWED Oct. 28 5:30 - 7 p.m. at the Buena Vista Public Library. Read and gather together to discuss and reflect on books connected to the natural environment. Within Our Range, a collaboration between GARNA and the Buena Vista and Salida Public Libraries, meets quarterly to study literature related to our relationship to the Earth. Books are available for checkout or download through the library or may be purchased at local book stores.
LOOKING FORWARD
AVERY-PARSONS HALLOWEEN PARADE Oct. 29 2 - 3 p.m. Walking west up Main St. to N. Railroad St. and back to school. For COVID precautions, we ask that parents are not in the buliding to help dress kids or put on makeup. Staff will be available to help students. Only Avery-Parsons’ students, parents and staff will walk in the parade.
HALLOWEEN JAZZ CONCERT & DANCE FUNDRAISER Oct. 30 7 p.m. at the Salida SteamPlant. Donations at the door for entry, silent auction, and live auction for larger items. For more information contact Beth Ritchie at 719-395-6938.
QIGONG Nov. 1 5 - 6 p.m. at the Buena Vista Public Library. Each monthly class will introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity, and improving blood flow. No registration required. For more information, visit the Buena Vista Public Library website.
PLAY, LEARN, GROW WORKSHOP Nov. 2, 9, and 16 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The first five years of development shape the remaining years of life. During this three-part workshop, explore easy ways to infuse everyday activities with literacy and science to better equip young children to thrive when they enter school. Part 1: Growing Readers, Part 2: STEAM Powered Play, Part 3: Creative Caregiving. Registration required, visit the Buena Vista Public Library website to register.
BUENA VISTA PUBLIC LIBRARY DESTINATION STORY TIME: CENTRAL COLORADO REGIONAL AIRPORT Nov. 5 10 - 11 a.m. The first Friday of every month, Story Time travels to special locations! Explore and meet local experts who will share their favorite read-alouds with us. For book lovers and explorers of all ages. Central Colorado Regional Airport is located at 27960 CR 319, Buena Vista.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS Nov. 5 at Ridgeline Signs. Join us each month on the 3rd Thrusday from 5 - 7 p.m. for Business After Hours. Enjoy food, drinks, and networking. $10 per person, cash or local check only. Everyone is welcome.
ST. ROSE OF LIMA FALL FESTIVAL Nov. 6 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima parish hall. There will be a queen size quilt raffle, a “bucket” raffle with 5 fabulous prizes, craft items, and baked goods. The church store will be open. A carry-out only chili and/or chicken noodle soup meal will be served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Cost of lunch is $6.
FLY TYING 101 (5 PART CLASS) at the Buena Vista Public Library Nov. 8, 9, 10, 12, & 13 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. Learn the art of fly tying though this intensive 5-class workshop. Class is limited to 6 attendees; please be able to attend all five sessions. All materials provided. Call 719-395-8700 to RSVP.
CANDLE MAKING WORKSHOP at the Buena Vista Public Library Nov. 13 2 classes will be offered. One at 10 a.m. and one at 1 p.m. Make your own you candle in this informative 60-minute class. All materials will be provided. Registration required. Call 719-395-8700 to register.
THE HIGH COUNTRY FINE ARTS ASSOCIATION PRESENTS “CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG” Nov. 13 & 14 6 p.m. at Darren Patterson Christian Academy.
NATIVE AMERICANS OF COLORADO: VIRTUAL PROGRAM Nov. 17 1 - 2 p.m. From Mesa Verde to the high plains, learn the stories of the original inhabitants of Colorado. Active Minds, a provider of professional lectures, traces the civilizations of the Ute, Cheyenne, Arapaho, Pueblo and other tribes in order to understand Colorado’s Native American history and legacy. Attend through Zoom, meeting ID 819 4450 4886 Pascode 587908 or attend a viewing party at the Library in the meeting room.
BUENA VISTA PUBLIC LIBRARY DESTINATION STORY TIME: CRAVE Dec. 3 10 - 11 a.m. The first Friday of every month, Story Time travels to special locations! Explore and meet local experts who will share their favorite read-alouds with us. For book lovers and explorers of all ages. Crave is located at 300 E. Main St., Buena Vista.
ONGOING EVENTS
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays at 4 p.m. at Congregational United Church of Christ (behind the Post Office). Exploring many topics of interest in our times, seeking a balanced perspective. October’s Theme: Bridge-Building. Socially distanced and masks encouraged. For more information contact, cucc.conversations@icloud.com.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Scarecrow Time Again
The Buena Vista Beautification Board is resurecting their annual Scarecrow Contest. The 2021 incarnation invites businesses in town to register at https://bit.ly/2021BVScarecrow. There is no participation fee. A ballot and voting box can be found in the Buena Vista Library lobby. Children of all ages can pick up a ballot and begin voting for their favorites in four categories: Funniest, Scariest, Most Creative and Overal Favorite. Votes must be turned in my 6 p.m. Nov. 3, 2021.
EMAIL YOUR EVENTS and meetings to Bernie@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com
Buena Vista Library Reading to Rover Wednesdays Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. That’s why at the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. Sign up at the library.
Animal Crackers: A Salida Circus and BVPL Adventure every Wednesday through Dec. 15th, 10 - 11 a.m. Instructor Laura Hart, a trained early childhood educator and a member of the Salida Circus, leads this exciting program to help kids build gross motor, fine motor, and social emotional skills. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Wiggles & Giggles every Thursday through Dec. 16th, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except 1st Fridays of the month) through Dec. 17th. Story Time brings together books, rhyming, and play to build active reading skills. To make it extra special, we will focus on one letter a week for the theme and a craft. At the end of the alphabet, kids will have made their very own alphabet book. Age 2 - 5 years old, siblings welcome.
FRIDAY NIGHT BINGO 6 - 9:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 55, 338 N Railroad Street, Buena Vista.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
