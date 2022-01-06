Friday, Jan. 7
MAKING IT FRIDAYS: LUMINARIA Jan. 7, 10 - 11 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library.
SKI WITH A NATURALIST Jan. 7, 11 a.m. - noon., Monarch Mountain. A ski or snowboard tour highlighting Monarch’s forest ecology, wildlife and more. Featuring new guest U.S. Forest Service speakers. Free event with day lift ticket or season pass.
YOGA Jan 7, 1 - 2 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Suitable for all skill levels. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
Weekend, Jan. 8-9
Collegiate Peaks Select Honor Jazz Band CONCERT Jan. 8, 2 p.m., Buena Vista High School Performance Commons. Open to the public; masks advised. Free, but donations gratefully accepted.
Monday, Jan. 10
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS ZOOM MEETING Jan. 10. Open to the public, featuring representatives from the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Sol Vista. To obtain the Zoom meeting link, visit the League website at lwvchaffeecounty.org. Questions for the speakers may be submitted in advance to Karen Dils at karendils4@gmail.com
QIGONG Jan. 10, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Qigong involves coordinated slow flowing movement, deep breathing and a meditative state of mind. No registration required. Taiji Shen Gong, Part 1.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
MAKE & TAKE MASTERS Jan. 11, 3:45 - 4:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. This drop-in activity is designed to engage kids’ creative minds. If kids are unable to attend the session, kits can be picked up (while supplies last) and taken home.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
YOUNG AT HEART POTLUCK Jan. 12, 11:45 a.m., BV Community Center. Talk given by Andrea Carlstrom, the Chaffee County Public Health director, followed by lunch. Two different soups will be served. Bring your place setting and a side dish or dessert to go along. Door prizes will be awarded.
ARTIST’S PALETTE: PHOTO TO WOOD Jan. 12, 2 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Please bring a photograph on an 8x11 sheet of paper. You may enlarge a photo on the Library copy machine ahead of time. Registration required or call 719-395-8700.
FREE LEGAL SELF-HELP CLINIC Jan. 12, 2 - 5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Free clinic for all area parties without an attorney. Volunteer attorneys will assist one-on-one, via computer link. Space is limited. Please contact the library at (719) 539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
AGING MASTERY PROGRAM Wednesdays, Jan. 12 - March 16, 10:30 a.m. - noon. Classes are virtual or in-person and will explore navigating longer lives, physical activity, sleep, healthy eating and hydration, financial fitness, medication management, advanced planning, healthy relationships, falls prevention and community engagement. Participants will earn points for positive actions and rewards. Registration is open at community-education.coloradomtn.edu/
ONGOING EVENTS
WINTER BREAK READING BINGO through Jan. 7, Buena Vista Public Library. Cozy up with books and play Winter Break Reading BINGO! Open to readers of all ages. A “BINGO” wins a prize. Complete the entire card (“blackout”) and be entered for the grand prize! Drop in anytime to grab your card.
