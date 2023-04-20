Thursday
April 20
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASEBALL GAMES April 20, 4 and 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista River Park. Vs. Platte Canyon.
GIRLS VARSITY SOCCER GAME April 20, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School Stadium. Vs. Salida.
RENTER’S RIGHTS: ASK AN ATTORNEY April 20, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Get answers to questions about renter’s rights and other civil matters. Learn about the legal rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in this 1-hour class.
DRINKS AND DIALOGUE April 20, 5:30 - 7 p.m., Salida Scout Hut, 210 East Sackett Ave. Hosted by the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County. Discussion will focus on schools, kids and COVID. Appetizers and a cash bar. Teachers, parents and the general public are welcome to attend; no registration required.
Friday
April 21
ALPINE ORCHESTRA CONCERTS April 21-23. Featuring the world premier performance of Dance of the Knights, Prokofiev arranged by Len Rhodes. Free admission. April 21, 7:30 p.m., The Old Church, Leadville; April 22, 7:30 p.m., Salida SteamPlant; April 23, 3 p.m., ClearView Community Church, Buena Vista.
PILATES/MEDITATION April 21, noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
Weekend
April 22-23
EARTH DAY April 22. Featuring The Parade for the Species; bring your costume and join in. Line up starts at Alpine Park at 10:30 a.m., parade runs from F Street to the river at 11 a.m. Denim and shoe recycle drive at the Salida Scout Hut, 1 - 3 p.m. “Act Locally” Speaker Series at the Scout Hut at 1 p.m.; tickets at the door, limited to 75 participants. For more information, visit www.climatecolorado.com
FOURMILE GROUP CLEAN UP DAY April 22, 9 a.m. - noon. Help with a dispersed camping area clean up before the summer gets going. Meet at 4x4 staging area on CR 375. Bring gloves, closed-toe shoes, shovels/rakes, water bottle and food. Hat, long pants and sleeves recommended. Sign up at envisionchaffeecounty.org/rec-adopter/
FIBER ARTS BOUTIQUE April 22, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave. Featuring work from local weavers, spinners, seamstresses, beaders and more. Admission is $5 and includes drinks, finger foods and a chance to win door prizes. For more information, visit heartofcoloradofiberartsguild.org
GIRLS VARSITY SOCCER GAME April 22, 1 p.m., Buena Vista High School Stadium. Vs. Trinidad.
SPIRAL DRIVE RUN April 23, 9 a.m., Salida. Open to any runner who can complete the 4-mile course within 75 minutes. All finishers will receive an award and other prizes will be distributed. Race day registration will be in Riverside Park beginning at 8 a.m. for a slighly higher fee than pre-registration, which is $25 and is available via runsignup.com/Race/CO/Salida/SpiralDriveRun
Monday
April 24
C 2-5 INNING BASEBALL GAMES April 24, 4 and 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista River Park. Vs. Cotopaxi.
COMMUNITY PREPAREDNESS RESOURCES DEMO April 24, 6 p.m., Lighthouse Church, 16290 CR 306, Buena Vista. Demonstration on assembling above ground wicking garden beds.
Tuesday
April 25
JV BASEBALL GAME April 25, TBD, Buena Vista High School. Vs. Rye.
CHAKRA ACTIVATION & SOUND THERAPY April 25, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Relax and balance the body through gentle movement, breath work and meditation, then enjoy a sound bath to release tension. Sound therapy uses vibrations or frequencies to aid in mental and physical health. (If you are sensitive to noise, this may not be a good choice for relaxation.)
Wednesday
April 26
JV BASEBALL GAME April 26, 4 p.m., Buena Vista River Park. Vs. Summit.
BASEBALL C GAME April 26, 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista River Park. Vs. Summit.
‘STORIES OF SELF’ April 26, 5:45 - 8 p.m., Salida SteamPlant. We Are Chaffee will present a series of locally-made video shorts focused on “Stories of Self”. After the film, the storywriters will participate in an audience Q&A. Mo Burrito will provide a light dinner for guests. Register at www.wearechaffee.org
LOOKING FORWARD
GLOBAL DECISIONS: IRAN AT A CROSSROADS April 27, 4:30 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. By the fall of 2022, Iran was in a state of turmoil due to widespread protests against government enforced wearing of the hijab, a failing economy, an ineffective new president and the looming succession of the country’s leader, Ayatollah Khamenei. Meet at the library or attend via Zoom, bit.ly/GreatDecisionsBVPL
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK April 27, 6 - 7 p.m. New York Times bestselling author William Kent Krueger discusses his newest book in the “Cork O’Conner” series, “Fox Creek,” and his other works. For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
‘A BLAST FROM THE PAST’ April 28-30. Collegiate Peaks Chorale concert series featuring Broadway, film and television hits, plus works from renowned composers from the 20th century. April 28, 7 p.m., and April 29, 3 p.m., at Darren Patterson Christian Academy; April 30, 3 p.m., Salida High School Auditorium. Donations accepted at the door.
MOUNTAIN MAIL OPEN HOUSE April 28, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 125 East 2nd St., Salida. We invite you to stop by and wish Merle a happy retirement and meet the new owner, Jim O’Rourke of O’Rouke Media Group. Free cookies and coffee.
CANCER WALK April 29, 9 a.m., outside the Outpatient Pavilion, HRRMC, 1000 Rush Drive, Salida Participants can register online or by phone beginning April 5. Day-of registration will open at 8 a.m. Refreshments and breakfast burritos available for purchase prior to the event starting. Registration is $35 per person, and free for cancer survivors. Register online at https://dsnp.co/ESfjAC or call (719) 530-2205.
VARSITY DOUBLE HEADER BASEBALL GAME April 29, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Buena Vista River Park. Vs. Ellicott.
GIRLS VARSITY SOCCER GAME April 29, 1 p.m., Buena Vista High School Stadium. Vs. Thomas MacLaren.
SPRING SERVICE DAY April 29, 1 - 4 p.m. Join us for spring window washing and light yard work for older adults in both Salida and BV followed by happy hour. Call 719-530-1198 to sign up.
CHAFFEE REC ADOPTS CLEANUP DAY April 30. Join a small subgroup and clean up/downsize campfire rings on County Road 304 on the Midland Hill above town. Find out more at envisionchaffeecounty.org/rec-adopter/
ONGOING EVENTS
SPRING FEVER ADOPTION EVENT April 14-28. During this promotion all adult dogs (8 months and older) will have ‘Name your price’ adoption fees. The shelter is open Monday-Saturday, 12-5 p.m. Scheduled appointments are recommended as some of our dogs are in foster homes. Call or text 719-395-2737 to schedule an appointment. All adoptable dogs can be viewed at https://www.ark-valley.org/adopt/dogs/ For questions, please contact Emy Luebbering at eluebbering@ark-valley.org
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID. Solvista Health is offering two different Youth Mental Health First Aid courses in Leadville, the first two weeks of June. $20 per person for this National Behavioral Health Council certification. To register or with questions, please contact Danielle del Castillo Shelton, ertycork@gvanmoda.com.ar
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS first and third Sunday of each month, 2 p.m., open meeting at CUCC, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous (OA) can help. Call or text 719-937-1271 for details.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Buena Vista Library
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Shake, Rattle & Roll Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Toddlers learn by moving, so help your little ones develop balance, strength and agility in this diverse class! Children ages 2-5, and caregivers experience a variety of dance and movement.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Runaway Circus Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Participants gain an introduction to the various physical skills need to be a circus performer. Salida Circus member Cassi Mason leads this experience for children ages 7-12 who want to run away with the circus.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Introduce little ones to the lifelong love of reading, the enjoyment of books and the fun of visiting their local library. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays on Zoom, 5 - 6:30 p.m. We welcome anyone and everyone, near and far, to discuss the issues of the day in light of the faith journey in an open, welcoming and non-judgmental forum. Topics are fluid and chosen by the gathered group with the guidance of the Faith Education Team and Pastor at CUCC. Email to cucc.conversations@icloud.com to learn more.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI CHAFFEE COUNTY An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
