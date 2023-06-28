Thursday
June 29
WALK BACK IN TIME HISTORIC TOUR June 29, 9 - 11 a.m. Explore the stories and people behind Buena Vista’s historic downtown in this walking tour with local historian Suzy Kelly. Meet at the Buena Vista Public Library and wear comfortable walking shoes.
CHAFFEE COUNTY HOME SHARE TALK June 29, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m., A Church, 419 D St., Salida. Find out what Chaffee County Home Share is all about. Snacks and drinks will be provided. For questions, please contact Janice at 719-221-5891.
MCGINNIS GYM KICKOFF MEETING June 29, 5:30 p.m., BV School District Administration Building. Light refreshments will be provided. Virtual access will also be available via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/5171826313?pwd=QWQ3RXJHUnVndElDMWhKbUVHTStEdz09&fbclid=IwAR3tsWgiZnUa1k4sZKsVz1YUMkAiRwr7qXQI5BMfvIxgUluYDrY8PWyyapM
CONCERT IN THE PARK June 29, 6 p.m., Legacy Stage, McPhelemy Park. Mountain Mantra
Friday
June 30
OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT June 30, River Park Soccer Field. Fundraiser for Pocket Wave 2.0, featuring “Top Gun: Maverick.” Field opens at 7 p.m.; show begins at 8:30 p.m. Games and music before show.
Monday
July 3
TIN CUP ART FAIR July 3, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tin Cup Town Hall. Colorful watercolors, barbed wire flower yard art, stained glass sun catchers, area wildlife and scenic photography and many other unique items will be featured and for sale. For more information, please call Janet at 970-641-4082.
Tuesday
July 4
BUENA VISTA FOURTH OF JULY FESTIVAL 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Music, vendors and kids’ games.
FREEDOM 5K July 4, 8:30 a.m., E. Main and Railroad St. Course will run along the Arkansas River and is family friendly and suitable for walkers and strollers. www.getmeregistered.com/bvfreedom5k
FOURTH OF JULY PARADE 10 a.m., starting at River Park and ending at Railroad and Main. Led by the American Legion. If you are interested in being part of the parade, contact Mallory at malloryalexis@gmail.com
Wednesday
July 5
AGING STRONG IN THE AFTERNOONS July 5, 2 - 4:30 p.m., The Stardust, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Movie screening of “The Right Stuff” (PG) followed by a brief presentation or discussion providing helpful resources and information to help you age strong and live your best life. Connect with other older adults in the community, share your thoughts and learn from others.
LOOKING FORWARD
ROCKY MOUNTAIN PUPPETS July 6, 10 - 11 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Meghan and her pals are back and share a story of friendship and sticking with each other through thick and thin. All ages.
CONCERT IN THE PARK July 6, 6 p.m., Legacy Stage, McPhelemy Park. Gene Farrar.
SALIDA CONFLUENCE EXHIBITION July 6-30, Paquette Gallery at the Salida SteamPlant, 220 West Sackett Ave. Opening Artists Reception July 6, 5 - 6:30 p.m. Featuring the works of women artists from Chaffee County and around the Salida area.
COLORADO BREWERS RENDEZVOUS July 7-8, Riverside Park, 110 Sackett Ave., Salida. Try exclusive beers not featured at the Rendezvous at the Pre-Vous July 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the SteamPlant Theater, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets for the Pre-Vous cost $70. Sample unlimited brews from more than 60 participating Colorado craft breweries at Riverside Park on July 8 from 2 to 6 p.m. General admission tickets cost $60 plus fees; VIP tickets cost $120 plus fees. Purchase tickets for both the Pre-Vous and Colorado Brewers Rendezvous and view the participating breweries via EventBrite.
DESTINATION STORY TIME: WATERSHED RANCH July 7, 10 - 11 a.m., 18840 Mountain View Dr., Buena Vista. Learn about farm life with a few farm stories. Bring a fishing rod for the pond and hiking shoes to explore the ranch. All ages welcome.
PILATES/MEDITATION , noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
AHRA SUMMER NATURALIST PROGRAM July 7, 8 - 9 p.m., Salida East Campground Pavilion. Join the park naturalist to learn about Astronomy (PPT presentation) and participate in a live astro viewing, weather permitting. For more info or to register, visit cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Calendar.aspx
MOUNTAIN MANIA CAR SHOW July 8, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Buena Vista. Trophies for 10 different categories. Live music by Maynard Mills Blues Band. $35 registration, includes dash plaque, T-shirt and more. Register online at www.mountainmaniacarshow.com. Questions? Contact Daniel Johansen, event director, at 303-717-6837 or johansendaniel@mac.com
SONG AND STORYTELLING July 8, 7 p.m., Tabor Opera House, Leadville. Featuring “Old Friends: An Evening with Broadway’s Christiane Noll & Richard Carsey.” Season subscriptions and tickets for individual shows are available at TaborOperaHouse.org
‘ATTACK AND FINISH’ CLINIC July 10-12, Lake County High School, 1004 W. 4th St., Leadville. Offering the country’s best concepts of offensive movements and theories. 9 - 11 a.m., 2nd-5th grade students; 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., 6th-8th grade students; 6 - 8:30 p.m., high school students. $125 per player. For additional info or questions, call Coach Kevin Washington at (918) 986-2255, or (405) 492-5927.
AGING STRONG IN THE AFTERNOONS July 12, 2 - 4:30 p.m., The Stardust, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Movie screening of “Wall-E” (G) followed by a brief presentation or discussion providing helpful resources and information to help you age strong and live your best life. Connect with other older adults in the community, share your thoughts and learn from others.
CONCERT IN THE PARK July 13, 6 p.m., Legacy Stage, McPhelemy Park. Tim Burt.
AGING STRONG IN THE AFTERNOONS July 19, 2 - 4:30 p.m., The Stardust, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Movie screening of “The Martian” (PG-13) followed by a brief presentation or discussion providing helpful resources and information to help you age strong and live your best life. Connect with other older adults in the community, share your thoughts and learn from others.
‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ July 20-22, 7 p.m., Tabor Opera House, Leadville. An all-local cast will return to their roots as high school spellers in this musical comedy. Season subscriptions and tickets for individual shows are available at TaborOperaHouse.org
CONCERT IN THE PARK July 20, 6 p.m., Legacy Stage, McPhelemy Park. RedBird.
AHRA SUMMER NATURALIST PROGRAM July 20, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., Salida East Campground Pavilion. Join the park naturalist Join the Park Naturalist to learn about the history of the Frying Pan Arkansas Project and the history of the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area. For more info or to register, visit cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Calendar.aspx
AGING STRONG IN THE AFTERNOONS July 12, 2 - 4:30 p.m., The Stardust, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Movie screening of the “Good Night Oppy” documentary followed by a brief presentation or discussion providing helpful resources and information to help you age strong and live your best life. Connect with other older adults in the community, share your thoughts and learn from others.
ONGOING EVENTS
CALL FOR ARTISTS 2023 Open Awards Show, Sept. 1-4. Categories: Oil, watercolor, pastels/drawing, acrylic, fiber, printmaking, photography, mixed media 2D & 3D, jewelry, glass, ceramics and wood and metal sculptures. Over $2,600 in awards. Online registration open from June 26 to July 24 at www.chaffeearts.com
RALLEY IN THE VALLEY PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION is open from June 1 to Aug. 18 at pickleballbrackets.com. The tournament is open to players 10 and older. Cost is $40 for one event, $10 for a second event and a $5 registration fee. To learn about Peak to Peak Pickleball Club, visit peaktopeakpickleball.com
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS first and third Sunday of each month, 2 p.m., open meeting at CUCC, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous (OA) can help. Call or text 719-937-1271 for details.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
Buena Vista Library
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI Chaffee County - An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
